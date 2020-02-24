Realme X50 Pro with Snapdragon 865 5G chip launched in India

The Realme X50 Pro with 5G support has been announced in India. It is one of the first phones in the country to be compatible with 5G networks, at a time when 5G is still not live in India.

Being a flagship smartphone, the X50 Pro is powered by top of the line Snapdragon 865 and sports a 64MP quad-camera setup. Another key highlight is the support for 65W SuperDart fast charging solution which is faster than the previous 50W SuperVOOC standard.

Realme X50 Pro specifications

Realme X50 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is topped with a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against regular wear and tear.

There's an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front that Realme claims can unlock the phone in 0.27 seconds. The phone has a metal-glass sandwich design with 8.9mm thickness, weighing in at 205 grams.

Realme X50 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU. The SD 865 chip is claimed to be 25% faster and more efficient than the previous generation of processors. The phone also comes with a Vapor Cooling Pro thermal solution for faster heat dissipation. This is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage options to choose from. The X50 Pro runs on Realme UI out of the box which is based on Android 10.

There is a 64MP primary camera on the X50 Pro which uses Samsung's GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 20x hybrid zoom. Next, there's an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view. This doubles up as a macro camera for the phone with a minimum focusing distance of 3cm.

Then there's a 13MP telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom and f/2.5 aperture followed by a 2MP monochrome lens for portrait mode. On the front, there's a 32MP primary selfie camera that uses Sony IMX616 sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Realme X50 Pro features a 13 antenna design with 8 of them dedicated to 4G and 5G. The phone is also equipped with WiFi 6 that is 40% faster than the previous generation.

The X50 Pro is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging standard via USB Type-C. Realme claims that SuperDart charged can top-up the phone from 0% to 100% in 35 minutes.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India

The Realme X50 Pro is priced starting at Rs 37,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There's an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage priced at Rs 39,999 and the maxed-out model goes up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs 44,999. The X50 Pro goes on sale in India from today, February 24 on Flipkart and Realme India store. It comes in two colours -- Moss Green and Rust Red.