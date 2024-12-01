The next Realme flagship phone could break the 8,000mAh battery barrier – more than 2x the iPhone 16 capacity

There's talk that the next Realme phone battery could hit 8,000mAh

Most consumer phones offer around 4,000mAh or less

It's unlikely the phone will be sold in the US, UK, or Australia though

As smartphone owners, we all want more battery life from our devices – and it looks as though Realme could raise the bar for flagship consumer phones with the introduction of a handset with an 8,000mAh capacity battery.

This is according to veteran tipster Digital Chat Station (via Notebookcheck), and it sounds as though several different capacities are being considered for an upcoming phone – possibly the Realme GT 8 Pro due sometime in 2025.

According to the leak, the phone could have a 7,000mAh, 7,500mAh, or 8,000mAh battery. There is a trade-off though: the higher the capacity, the lower the charging speed and the time it takes for the battery to fully charge up.

Apparently no final decision has been made – but if Realme were to go for the 8,000mAh option, we'd certainly welcome it. It would make a refreshing change to see a handset that didn't have to be charged every single night.

Batteries by the numbers

The iPhone 16 (Image credit: Future)

An 8,000mAh battery wouldn't be the biggest we've ever seen, because previous handsets have had batteries up to 22,000mAh in capacity. However, those phones are very chunky and not really practical as everyday smartphones.

If Realme does pick 8,000mAh for the capacity, it would be the biggest yet in a consumer phone that doesn't look like it's had a power bank glued to it. At the moment, a select number of handsets offer around 7,000mAh.

It would certainly beat the likes of the Apple iPhone 16 (3,561mAh) and the Samsung Galaxy S24 (4,000mAh) – though of course a lot of factors affect battery life, including chipset efficiency, so it's not all on the capacity of the battery.

Sadly, Realme doesn't sell its phones in the US, the UK, or Australia – focusing instead on markets like China and India. Let's hope that changes, or that Realme's advanced battery tech makes its way across the industry to other smartphone makers.