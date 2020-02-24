Hands on: Realme X50 Pro 5G review

Realme X50 Pro is a flagship smartphone with top-of-the-line hardware and Realme UI out-of-the-box. Being 5G compatible, it's future-proof for when the commercial rollout happens and is priced at a sweet spot, which is going to become a battleground in the coming months.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is the second flagship smartphone by the company after the X2 Pro. It is also the first smartphone in India to ship with Snapdragon 865 5G chip and is faced with a conundrum as there is no live 5G network in India yet.

As to when can we expect a 5G rollout in India, the answers may vary depending on who you’re asking. According to Rajen Vagadia, VP & President at Qualcomm India, there were around 34-35 million 4G ready smartphones in the hands of consumers before 4G was rolled out commercially in 2016.

With the X50 Pro, Realme, together with Qualcomm, wants to do just that, and it’s not the only one. Vivo’s upcoming IQOO 3 will be available in two variants-- 4G & 5G, leaving it to the user whether they want to switch to a 5G enabled phone right now or wait till a commercial rollout begins.

With that out of the way, Realme X50 Pro can be called a spiritual successor to the X2 Pro, which was launched in 2019. It is a flagship smartphone through and through and brings the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 chip to the sub-Rs 40,000 budget segment.

Realme X50 Pro price and availability

Realme X50 Pro is available starting at Rs 37,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 39,999 for the model with 8GB RAM. The maxed-out X50 Pro has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Rs 44,999 in India.

It is available to purchase from the Realme India store and Flipkart. It comes in two colours-- Moss Green and Rust Red.

Design & Display

(Image credit: Future)

Realme X50 Pro features an aluminum-glass sandwich design with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 both on the front and back. It is a bit smaller than the X2 Pro but slightly heavier due to a bigger battery and new processor. The phone weighs around 205 grams and measures 8.9 millimeters at the thickest point.

The rear panel of the phone has a soft-to-touch matte finish that feels good and compact in hand. Realme says it has used the AG Glass solution that reduces reflections in glass giving it the matte luster. It’s not too in-your-face or blingy as opposed to the variety of gradient color options we get these days.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

The camera module is tucked away in the left corner of the phone and just on the opposite end, we have the brand marker. On the right edge, there’s a power button with a yellow accent while the volume rockers are situated on the left edge. At the bottom, there’s a SIM card slot followed by the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille.

(Image credit: Future)

Realme X50 Pro features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution Super AMOLED screen with dual punch hole cutouts for two front-facing cameras. This gives the screen a 20:9 aspect ratio which is decent for watching videos or movies on the phone.

The display has a 90Hz high refresh rate which means that you will notice smoother transitions while scrolling, browsing, watching videos or playing games. The screen is also certified for HDR10+ playback and supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut range. In case you are not comfortable with the default color tone of the display, there are options to tweak it manually and different color modes to choose from.

It is also equipped with a third-generation in-display optical fingerprint reader that provides a larger touch area for you to unlock the phone in 0.27 seconds.

Overall, we’re impressed by the build of the X50 Pro and especially the matte finish on the back. In our brief use, we found the display to be pretty good at reproducing colors which one comes to expect of an AMOLED panel.

Cameras

(Image credit: Future)

Realme X50 Pro features a quad camera setup which consists of a primary 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle-lens with a 119-degree field-of-view that doubles up as a macro camera with a minimum focusing distance of 3 centimeters and finally, a 2MP monochrome lens for portrait mode.

(Image credit: Future)

On the front, there’s a pair of selfie cameras with a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 105-degree field of view.

The cameras on the X50 Pro are capable of recording 4K video at 30fps, Full HD slow-motion videos at 120fps, real-time bokeh video, and more. The Nightscape mode also receives an update to version 3.0, bringing in a new tripod mode and ultra nightscape mode that claims to create bright pictures in low light environments.

We couldn’t try out and assess the camera capabilities of the X50 Pro at launch; however, we’re working on it for the full review.

Under the hood

(Image credit: Future)

Realme X50 Pro is powered by state of the art Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU. This flagship processor is 25% faster and more efficient than the previous generation chipsets, and the accompanying Snapdragon X55 5G modem supports all major frequency bands like mmWave, sub-6, TDD, FDD, SA and NSA modes.

The phone is outfitted with a set of 13 antennas-- eight for 4G/5G, three for GPS and WiFi and one each for Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC making up what Realme calls 360-degree surround antenna. Such a layout aims to provide uninterrupted connectivity irrespective of the way you hold the phone.

It is supported by a 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM module and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage options. The phone runs on Realme UI 1.0 out-of-the-box, which is based on Android 10.

Realme X50 Pro uses an upgraded Vapor Cooling system for thermal management with faster heat dissipation across six layers of graphite sheet, vapor chamber, copper foil, and silica. This will help the phone sustain peak performance when playing graphics-intensive games for hours at a stretch.

The X50 Pro has dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and supports Hi-Res audio playback. WiFi 6 is also present as the latest wireless protocol with 40% faster speeds than the previous generation and can connect to two WiFi networks simultaneously for a signal boost.

Realme X50 Pro comes fitted with a 4,200mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart charging and 18W Power Delivery charging. This is an even faster-charging standard than the one we’ve seen on the Realme X2 Pro, and the company claims that their SuperDart solution is capable of topping-up the phone from 0% to 100% in just 30 minutes tops.

Early Verdict

A real flagship phone for 2020, the X50 Pro boasts of 5G capabilities and top-of-the-line flagship performance that will become a common ground for premium smartphones this year.

While 5G connectivity remains a distant dream for the Indian telecom market, the fact that more companies are willing to jump the bandwagon and seed 5G ready phones into the hands of consumers even before the infrastructure is there only lends credence to how important this country has become for the consumer technology space.

Not to forget, it is also the first phone in India to come with support for 65W fast charging, the fastest fast-charging solution in the market right now.

With Snapdragon 865 chip on board, you can rest assured of top-tier performance when it comes to gaming, and the display is just fine for watching YouTube videos or binge-watching Netflix.

With the X50 Pro, Realme flexes its muscles and takes the crown for being the first brand in India to launch a Snapdragon 865 powered smartphone. Will it help in the speedier rollout of 5G networks? Maybe, maybe not!