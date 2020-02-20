Realme X50 Pro could be priced around Rs 50,000 in India

The Realme X50 Pro, the company’s first 5G flagship will be unveiled in India next week. A new report suggests that it will be the most expensive smartphone from the company by a big margin.

The Realme X50 Pro was originally slated for unveiling at MWC 2020, but after the show got cancelled, Realme moved the launch to a livestream-only format from Madrid on the same date. In a turn of events that nobody saw coming, the phone will also be unveiled in India on the same date and will now take the crown for being India’s first 5G smartphone.

According to an anonymous official who told this to PTI (Press Trust of India), the Realme X50 Pro will be priced at around Rs 50,000 in India. This will make it the most expensive smartphone from Realme by a big margin, overtaking the X2 Pro Master Editions which are priced at Rs 34,999.

Most of the internal specifications of the X50 Pro are already known, with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. There will be a total of six cameras, with four on the back and two on the front, in a hole-punch. The display will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will also support 65W Super Dart charging. All of these are in line with other recent flagships.

However, Realme has historically been a company that has often brought chipsets and designs to never-before-seen price points. A price tag of around Rs 50,000 could put many potential consumers off, but this increase in the price could be inevitable with the inclusion of the Snapdragon 865 and the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. If the suggested price is indeed true, and the chipset is the reason for it, then 2020 will be a pretty expensive year for Android flagships.