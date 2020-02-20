All IQOO 3 specifications leak days before Indian launch

iQoo will be debuting in India on February 25 with its latest 5G flagship, simply called the iQoo 3. All specifications of the phone have been leaked on Twitter, which points to a legit gaming monster.

iQoo was Vivo’s gaming sub-brand, which has a couple of premium devices in China. Most of its phones are also on the AnTuTu leaderboard, signifying a strong emphasis on performance. For its entry into India, it is bringing the iQoo 3, marking its global debut. There has been some hype around this launch, and this new leak is sure to add some more fuel to the fire.

Twitter user Abdul Ajmeri has shared an image from what seems like a press briefing before the launch of the iQoo 3 in India. The presentation has all the specifications and features of the phone listed, confirming some of the previous rumours and giving us more clarity on what to expect.

For starters, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. This will make it one of the first phones to ship with the faster internal storage, while the industry has only begun the shift from UFS 2.1. Paired with the Snapdragon X55 modem, the iQoo 3 will be one of the first 5G smartphones in India.

As for design, we have a back panel that is very similar to Vivo’s current offerings, with all the cameras placed in a rectangular island in the corner. The slide confirms that the iQoo 3 will sport quad-cameras on the back. On the front, we will get a “Polar View” display which will incorporate an E3 Super AMOLED panel with what seems like a really small punch-hole for the selfie camera. Notably, there is no mention of a higher refresh rate.

The battery will be rated at 4,440mAh and will support 55W Super Flash charging, presumably over USB Type-C. There are a bunch of gaming-centric features too, such as capacitive shoulder buttons for gaming, Multi Turbo, and an Ultra Game mode which takes the display’s touch response rate up to 180Hz, enables 4D game vibration and enhances the visuals.

A Hi-Di DAC will also make it to the iQoo 3. The slide also mentions a new iQoo UI, which is likely to be a skin over FunTouch OS. FunTouch OS isn’t a well-liked operating system, so a departure from that is welcome. Colour options will include Volcano Orange, Tornado Black and Quantum Silver.

The iQoo 3 will be unveiled in India and China on February 25. While it was originally slated to be India’s first 5G smartphone, it seems like the Realme X50 Pro will now take that crown by a day.