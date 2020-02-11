iQoo 3 with UFS 3.1 storage could be headed to India soon

iQoo, which was Vivo’s gaming sub-brand is on its way to India later this month. Reports suggest that the recently-certified iQoo 3 could be its debut device. Here’s everything we know about it.

iQoo has only dabbled in the flagship space with high-end internals at competitive prices in China. Its portfolio even includes a couple of 5G devices. For its entry into India, iQoo has confirmed that it will be bringing a never-before-seen flagship to the country. Not just that, it is also gunning to be the first 5G-enabled smartphone in the country. While they are yet to confirm which model this will be, recent developments suggest that the iQoo 3 will be it.

Hello #iQOO #SuperFans. Thanks for waiting so patiently. India's first Snapdragon 865 & 5G smartphone will be coming very soon. I would like to inform you that Official IQOO India handles on Twitter, FB, Insta & YouTube are not live yet. Beaware of fakes! #monsteriscomingFebruary 5, 2020

(Image credit: iQoo)

As with other models, the iQoo 3 has absolutely monster specifications. The Snapdragon 865 with a 5G modem will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Not just that, it will also feature UFS 3.1 storage which is a more refined and efficient version of the UFS 3.0 standard, with theoretical transfer speeds of 2.9 Gbps. It needs to be noted that most smartphone companies still use UFS 2.1 storage for their devices.

If it's TENAA listing is anything to go by, the iQoo 3 will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution at a 20:9 aspect ratio. Four cameras are listed, consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The battery is rated at 4,370mAh and the device will run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The iQoo flagship destined for India is going to be unveiled in the coming weeks. We expect more teasers in the period building up to the launch. These preliminary specifications are already pointing at a powerful device that can challenge established flagships, especially if it can keep the prices as competitive as they are in China.