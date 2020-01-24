iQOO enters India, to launch 5G phone with Snapdragon 865 in February

iQOO (I Quest On and On), a brand owned by BBK electronics (OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo), has made its foray into the Indian smartphone market. The brand is set to launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 powered 5G phone in February and could be the first one in India to start the chain of flagship phones this year.

Earlier, the brand was managed by Vivo; however, now, iQOO will function as an independent company with a dedicated team, both in India and China.

"Consumers today look for power-packed performance, and that is exactly what we offer. We are proud to share the same ethos and values exhibited by today’s younger generation who grew up in the internet era. We are confident that the values of the iQOO brand resonate strongly with this audience. iQOO is a brand that understands, is in-sync, and progresses with them,” says Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing, iQOO.

iQOO's first smartphone for India to support 5G

iQOO has revealed its plans of announcing a 5G phone that's powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip with X55 5G modem. While we don't have an exact launch date, this premium smartphone will be unveiled in February and could be the first one to claim the crown to announce a 5G phone before anyone else.

The company also said that the new phone would feature design and battery innovations that will justify its premium experience and price.

While details are scarce, we only have rumors around this yet-unnamed smartphone by iQOO. According to a report that cites the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China, a smartphone with the model number V1950A was spotted in the database for going through the 3C certification.

This phone has flagship hardware with Snapdragon 865 chip, 44W fast charging support, and is said to be the iQOO 3. However, we'll advise our readers to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Nonetheless, it's exciting to see companies charting the course for the next generation of phones with 5G support in India. While there is still some time for 5G networks to be rolled out in India, such attempts could boost the planned rollout.