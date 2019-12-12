Vivo claims to be among the first companies to bring smartphones with Snapdragon 865

Hot on the heels of the Snapdragon 865 unveiling by Qualcomm, Vivo confirms that it will be one of the first smartphone manufacturers to bring it to the market on its future smartphones.

Last week, at the Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm took the wraps off the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which will power upcoming Android flagships. Along with a host of performance and AI upgrades, the Snapdragon 865 also brings 5G capabilities to the mix with the X55 5G Modem, with theoretical downlink speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps.

The 5th gen Qualcomm AI Engine can handle 15 trillion operations per second (15 TFLOPs) on-device. Massive upgrades are also seen in the imaging department with support for image sensors as high-res as 200MP and 8K as well as 4K HDR video recording.

We are extremely proud to be one of the first companies to carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform. We believe that through this meaningful collaboration, we would be able to provide even better performance to consumers worldwide. This work also strengthens our commitment to be at the forefront in bringing the latest technology to our fans. Jerome Chen, CEO, Vivo India

Vivo has now confirmed that it will be one of the first OEMs to carry the Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. The chipset is expected in devices early next year (Q1 2020), with Samsung and Xiaomi joining the race.

Vivo currently doesn’t have a flagship series that sees a global availability, so the Snapdragon 865-touting flagship could be a part of a new lineup, or the next product in the Apex/NEX series, which is known to marry top specifications with innovative designs. Whatever it is, it shouldn’t be long before we hear about this device as the unveiling is just a few months away. Any bets on how many Snapdragon 865 smartphones we will see at MWC 2020?