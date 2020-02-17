Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India on February 24

Realme X50 Pro 5G will launch in India on February 24, the same day it's unveiled globally. After the cancellation of MWC 2020, Realme will be hosting an online-only event where it will take wraps off of its second flagship phone.

The company has been teasing the X50 Pro's features in tweets for quite a while now, confirming various specifications. Now that we know that the phone will be announced in India simultaneously, it's pegged to be the country's first 5G phone, robbing the iQOO 3 of the chance by a day.

Let's take a look at the confirmed specifications of the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint reader. There's a dual punch-hole cutout on the front for two selfie cameras.

It is powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G modem, upto 12GB RAM and UFS 3.0 storage, so you can rest be assured that it's going to be a performance beast.

The X50 Pro has a quad-camera setup that consists of a primary 64MP sensor, a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth sensor. That brings the total number of cameras to six.

While there's no word on the battery capacity, it is confirmed to support 65W fast charging which Realme claims will be able to refill a phone from 0% to 100% in 30 minutes tops.

We'll have more information as we near the launch of the phone on February 24.