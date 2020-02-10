Realme X50 Pro 5G flagship to be unveiled at MWC 2020

Realme is looking to take to the bigger stages to show off its first 5G flagship, the Realme X50 Pro 5G. It will make its debut at MWC 2020 in Barcelona.

Just a few months ago, Realme unveiled its first flagship with the Realme X2 Pro, which continues to be one of the most affordable smartphones with a Snapdragon 855+ chipset. For its next flagship, it is looking to be one of the first OEMs to ship with the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

It will also be its second 5G smartphone, after the Realme X50 that was launched in early January. This is also why the Realme X50 Pro 5G has the tagline “Speed of the Future”. At the Snapdragon Tech Summit in December, Realme was one of the notable smartphone makers that confirmed the use of the new generation of 5G chipsets for its upcoming smartphones.

As for the specifications, other details have not been explicitly teased, but we expect up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage along with the Snapdragon 865 5G. On Weibo, the company also confirmed the move to LPDDR5 RAM. It should run on Android 10 with Realme UI out-of-the-box. Multiple cameras on the back are also certain, but it remains to be seen what image sensors make the cut.

The teaser image with the silhouette of the Realme X50 Pro also confirms that the phone will have a dual punch-hole notch for the selfie cameras. Considering that its predecessor had a 90Hz display, it’s safe to assume that the X50 Pro will also sport a high refresh rate panel.

As always, we expect the Realme X50 Pro 5G to be priced very competitively. It will be unveiled on February 24 at 9.30 am local time (2 pm in India) at MWC 2020. The Realme TV is also expected to share the stage, with some speculations even pointing at the much-awaited unveiling of the fitness band.