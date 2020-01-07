Realme X50 5G goes official with 120Hz screen, dual punch hole and ColorOS 7

After being teased and leaked in the heads up to the launch, Realme X50 5G has been announced in China. The X50 5G is the company's first attempt at 5G networks supported smartphones that are going to be in trend in 2020.

5G network deployment is underway in many parts of the world, however, India still awaits any official notification on the 5G rollout. Having said that, Realme X50 5G supports dual-mode (NSA/SA) 5G networks, so the company could launch it in India in the coming months.

Realme X50 5G specifications and pricing

Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution display with a dual-punch-hole cutout for the front-facing cameras. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate that should make for smooth user experience.

The phone has a glass-metal sandwich design with an aluminum chassis and weighs 202 grams.

The X50 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with an in-built 5G modem, an octa-core CPU and Adreno 620 GPU. This is paired with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM with 128GB/256GB storage options to choose from.

Realme X50 5G has a 64MP quad-camera setup which consists of a primary 64MP camera, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there are two selfie cameras, 16MP and an 8MP ultrawide lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

The phone doesn't come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and instead, the power button doubles up as the fingerprint reader for quick access. Realme X50 5G also runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.0 out-of-the-box.

Realme X50 5G has a 4,200mAh battery which supports 30W fast charging. The company claims that the phone can go from 0%-70% in 30 minutes courtesy of VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

Realme X50 5G starts at CNY 2,499 (~ Rs 25,850/$360/€320) for the 8GB variant with 128GB storage, CNY 2,699 (~ Rs 27,900/$388/€350) for the 6GB variant with 256GB storage and CNY 2,999 (~ Rs 31,000/$430/€390) for the maxed-out version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.