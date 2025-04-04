Motorola’s new cheap phone offers great value for money – plus it feels like a canvas tote bag

Motorola has revealed the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, with a unique canvas-like texture on one model

A spokesperson from Motorola told TechRadar about a bit of "world-first" display tech in the new phone

The Edge 60 Fusion is out now and costs £299.99 in the UK - a US release is not expected

Motorola has announced a new cheap phone with a unique canvas finish, and what it calls the “world’s first quad-curve edge display”.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes equipped with a 6.67-inch quad-curved display that continues the company’s partnership with Pantone by offering Pantone-validated color profile.

At a starting price of £299.99, the Edge 60 Fusion takes on the role of Motorola’s new cheap slab handset – we expect it will soon be joined by the Edge 60 Pro, the rumored details of which we recently covered.

We don’t yet have a price for Australia, and the phone won’t launch at all in the US.

As well as the supposed “world’s first” in its display tech (more on that later), the Edge 60 Fusion is probably most likely to turn heads with its design and construction.

Thought the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has four camera rings, two are occupied by a flash and light sensor (Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola has also collaborated with Pantone on the phone’s design, with three stylish colors to choose from: Pantone Zephyr, Pantone Slipstream, and Pantone Amazonite – that’s pink, blue, and teal in everyday parlance.

Build-wise, the phone comes in a pleasant vegan leather in the Zephyr and Slipstream colors, while the Amazonite model features a synthetic material that emulates the feeling of canvas. If you ever wanted your phone to feel like a tote bag, Motorola’s got you covered.

That unique material conveys no loss in resistance to the elements – the phone is rated at up to IP69, the highest possible rating for dust and water resistance.

Let’s talk hardware: the Edge 60 Fusion sports the mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and 8GB of RAM, which should offer a respectable level of hardware power for the phone’s low price.

The phone also comes with up to 256GB of storage, offering plenty of room for photographs and videos taken with its dual-camera system.

Alongside a main 50MP camera with optical image stabilization, the Edge 60 Fusion comes equipped with an ultra-wide lens with in-built macro abilities, with a minimum focal length of 3cm.

A handful of software shooting modes – some assisted by Motorola’s proprietary Moto AI toolkit – allow for more flexibility, such as Action Shot and Adaptive Stabilization.

That same Moto AI suite pops up elsewhere, too – the phone comes with AI features that are fast becoming standard for smartphones, such as transcription, note taking, and image generation.

World’s first?

(Image credit: Motorola)

As I write this, I have the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to hand, and while I’m impressed by its display quality and light construction, I can’t quite see what makes it a “world first”.

A spokesperson from Motorola told TechRadar: "In a world first, we are excited to launch Motorola Edge 60 Fusion with the quad-curve edge for our tech-savvy fans. Not only has the device been crafted with Pantone Validated Colours, the unique all-around curved display transitions seamlessly from the screen to the back.

"What sets the device apart from competitors is the 'endless edge' concept where the curve is more intense and pronounced, wrapping over the edges to create a waterfall effect for a more immersive device experience.”

Granted, the display does wrap around in all four directions, but most prominently on the long sides of the phone. I’ve also used other phones that curve on all sides, like the Oppo Find X8 Pro, and while the long edges of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion are definitely more pronounced, I’m not sure the same applies to the top and bottom of the display.

In any case, the Edge 60 Fusion looks like good enough value to not have to rely on somewhat tenuous “world’s-first” claims – I can see it contending for a spot on our list of the UK’s best cheap phones. Let us know what you think of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in the comments below.