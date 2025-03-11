Your next Android bargain? Major Motorola leak teases details of multiple 2025 phones – including the Edge 60 series

More details of Motorola's 2025 phones have leaked

The Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and Edge 60 are on the way

Right now we don't have a rumored launch date

There are a host of new Motorola Android phones on the way for 2025, and we may have just heard a whole lot more about them, courtesy of a major new leak – a leak that covers pricing, color options, and internal spec options.

All of this information comes from the usually reliable 91mobiles (via Notebookcheck), and we get a mention of three different Edge 60 phones. These follow on from the Edge 50 phones that launched last year – see our Motorola Edge 50 Pro review, for one example.

There will apparently be a Motorola Edge 60 Pro, the most expensive in the line-up: it's said to be coming with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, in blue, green, or grape shades, and with a starting price of €600 (about $655 / £505 / AU$1,040). It's also being tipped to get a larger battery (5,100 mAh) than its predecessor (4,500 mAh).

Moving on to the Motorola Edge 60 and the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, the former will be available in sea and green colors and cost €380 (about $415 / £320 / AU$660), while the latter will be available in blue and gray colors and cost €350 (about $380 / £295 / AU$605).

Even more Moto phones

The Motorola Edge 50 (Image credit: Motorola)

There are also details of the budget Moto G56, which is also on the way in black, blue, and dill colors. That will apparently offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and be priced at €250 (that's roughly $270 / £210 / AU$435).

Lastly for now, there's also the Moto G86, which is said to be on the way in colors called Golden, Cosmic, Red, and Spellbound. The specs are listed as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the price is said to be €330 (about $570 / £280 / AU$570).

That's a lot of choice if you're in the market for a value-for-money Android handset in 2025 – and it's what we've come to expect from Motorola. It tends to launch a bunch of variants each year, often with differing availability (and even different names) depending on where in the world you're trying to buy them from.

There's no word in this leak about the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, which has previously been mentioned by well-known tipster @evleaks. It's also not clear when all of these phones are going to actually be revealed – so we'll just have to sit tight and wait for now.