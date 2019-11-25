Realme X50 teaser confirms the company's first 5G smartphone launch

Realme has finally started teasing its first 5G-enabled smartphone, called the Realme X50. It will be unveiled in China in the coming months with a new design.

Back in June, the company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, confirmed that Realme is working on bringing a 5G capable smartphone to the market towards the end of this year. No other details were shared, but it seems like we are finally close to its unveiling. Xu Qi Chase, the CMO of the Chinese arm, confirmed that this 5G smartphone will be called the Realme X50 and will make its debut in China in the coming weeks.

He also shared a very similar-looking teaser image, which gave us a few more details about the upcoming Realme X50. Firstly, it will support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) standards of sub-6GHz 5G networks, for improved connectivity in places where 5G infrastructure may not be sufficient.

The teaser also shows the silhouette of the device, which shows a dual punch-hole display, with the cameras placed in the left corner. It will make the Realme X50 the first smartphone from the brand to sport a punch-hole display.

Realme had also previously confirmed that it would be one of the first manufacturers to bring Qualcomm 5G SoC-powered devices to India in 2020.

The rest of the specifications are not yet known, but Realme did confirm that it will be one of the first OEMs to implement Qualcomm’s upcoming 5G-enabled Snapdragon SoCs. It is very likely to be powered by Snapdragon 735, which will be its first non-flagship 5G chipset, which is a big part of Qualcomm’s plans for 2020. This chipset, along with the Snapdragon 865, will be detailed next week at the Snapdragon Summit.

Interestingly, the Redmi K30 is also going to be unveiled in December as Xiaomi’s first mid-range 5G smartphone, which will also come with a dual punch-hole display. The significant difference here could be that the MediaTek MT6885 SoC will instead power it.