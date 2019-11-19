Xiaomi Redmi K30 with Dual 5G could launch in December in China: Xiaomi CEO

At the Xiaomi Developers Conference, CEO Lei Jun revealed that the company would launch the Redmi K30 in December with 5G support. The phone is touted to be the successor to the Redmi K20 series that debuted earlier this year. Xiaomi Redmi K30 is a 5G-enabled phone with dual-mode (SA/NSA) network support.

Interestingly, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing earlier indicated that the Redmi K30 would be announced in 2020, but it seems like that's not going to be the case. However, it could be possible that the company announces the Redmi K30 in December while it's Pro variant might break cover in early-2020.

CEO Jun also stated that starting 2020, all of Xiaomi's phones priced over CNY 2,000 (Rs 20,000) will have support for 5G networks. He went on to reveal that the company is eyeing at least ten smartphones with 5G support for launch next year.

Xiaomi Redmi K30: All we know

While details are scarce about the phone, we already know that the phone will have dual-punch hole cutouts for two selfie cameras and will be powered by a yet-unannounced flagship MediaTek 5G chipset.

The Redmi K30 could follow the same design language as the K20 series, albeit with a dual-punch hole cutout, a first for Xiaomi. Moreover, according to the only teaser shared by Xiaomi, we're looking at a minimal bezel setup that could use an AMOLED screen and have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has also revealed that the Redmi K30 supports Dual 5G: SA (Standalone) and NSA (Non-Standalone) modes. The Standalone mode provides efficient and strong connectivity at a much affordable cost without relying on 4G LTE networks while the Non-Standalone mode supports 5G for internet and 4G LTE infrastructure for non-internet duties.

We also expect Xiaomi to bring its A-game to the Redmi K30 series with 64MP or 108MP primary camera setup alongside two front-facing cameras.

Xiaomi is expected to bring the phone to Europe and China in the first wave while India could get a 4G version of the phone. We'll know more as we near the launch of the Redmi K30 in China.

