Huawei approved to participate in India’s 5G trials

Huawei’s troubled times finally saw some relief when it was cleared to participate in India’s upcoming 5G trials and help build the infrastructure.

2019 was a rough year for Huawei, where it was put on an entity list, disallowing it to have any trade relations with American companies, owing to an ongoing trade war. The authorities state that Huawei products could be used to spy on other nations, and the data could be shared with the Chinese government. While the smartphone maker has repeatedly denied all ties, the US government went on to urge its allies to shun Huawei as well.

Amongst many other blows, arguably, the most significant loss was the inability to ship future smartphones with Google services. This, however, did not stop Huawei from exhibiting an 18% increase in revenues and shipping over 240 million smartphones.

There could be further good news in store for Huawei, as it has been approved to participate in India’s upcoming 5G trials, which are expected to begin in January 2020. India is the world’s second-largest internet market with an estimated 500 million users. If Huawei happens to be the one selected to help build India’s 5G infrastructure, it will be a big win for it.

We have taken a decision to give 5G for trial to all the players

Huawei is the world’s largest maker of telecom network equipment, and is at the forefront of the 5G smartphone movement. Its addition to the Indian telecom space will give an impetus to India’s 5G ambitions.