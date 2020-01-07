Sony WI-1000XM2 wireless noise-canceling headphones debut in India

Announced last year at IFA 2019, Sony's WI-1000XM2 neckband style wireless headphones have finally made it to India. These headphones feature Sony's industry-leading noise cancellation technology that makes for a great audio experience. The 1000XM2 joins the company's critically acclaimed portfolio of audio products like the WH-1000XM3 and WH-XB900N headphones.

Sony WI-1000XM2 wireless headphones are powered by a new QN1noise canceling processor, which prevents ambient noise, and the dual noise sensor cuts out any disturbance, thereby improving the noise suppression levels.

Sony HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 is also found on WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones and is capable of omitting even the most pervasive sounds, like the ambient noise within an aircraft cabin. These wireless earphones have been tweaked to adapt to high altitudes and process noise, thanks to Atmospheric Pressure Optimization.

Sony WI-1000XM2 features and pricing

Sony WI-1000XM2 features an angled earphone design that ensures a great and comfortable fit so that environmental noise cannot seep in. These headphones have a hybrid driver system that consists of a 9mm dynamic driver and an armature driver to process a wide range of frequencies.

The QN1 HD Noise Cancelling Processor chip also supports 32-bit audio signal processing, hi-res digital to analog conversion, and an amplifier. There's also a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, which upscales compressed MP3 files intending to provide perfect lossless audio. However, Sony says it does bring the listening experience closer to the quality of High-Resolution Audio.

On the side of the neckband, there are several buttons to control music playback, as well as inbuilt microphones to enable voice calls and noise cancelation.

The 1000XM2 neckband headphones are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so that users can control the audio playback with voice commands.

Sony WI-1000XM2 wireless in-ear neckband headphones are priced at Rs 21,990 in India and come in a single Black color.