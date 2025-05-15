Last-minute Sony WH-1000XM6 leaks hint at colors, pricing, and design for the flagship headphones

Sony leaks the WM-1000XM6 on its own websites

We've also seen new image leaks of the headphones

An announcement is just hours away

We're expecting the flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones to be officially announced very soon, but there are often some last-minute leaks ahead of big unveilings – and that's the case here as well.

First up, as spotted by The Walkman Blog and Notebookcheck, details of the headphones have shown up early on Sony's websites in Germany and the UK. There are no images, but we can see three color options on the listings – Black, Midnight Blue and Platinum Silver (as previously rumored).

We have pricing too, at least for these regions: €449.99 in Europe and £399.98 in the UK. At their launch in 2022, you might remember the Sony WH-1000XM5 were sold for $399 / £380 / AU$649, so it looks like a small price bump is on the way for the new model.

There's also a shipping date mentioned of Friday May 16, so it looks as though you'll be able to get your hands on the Sony WH-1000XM6 pretty swiftly. The launch announcement is set for 9am PDT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on Thursday May 15, which is 2am on Friday May 16 if you're in Australia.

Here's what might be coming

We have our first new retail leaks of the WH-1000XM6. and 3 new photos. See update 4. #sony #wh1000xm6 https://t.co/bPVLFJhofQMay 14, 2025

While the listings showing up on Sony's websites don't include images, well-known tipster @MysteryLupin has provided some. We can see the headphones in all three expected colors here, as well as the updated design.

One change that looks to be happening is that the Sony WH-1000XM6 will be foldable to make them easier to transport. While we've seen this design on older headphones in the series, the Sony WH-1000XM5 can't be folded – so it's good to see this convenient feature added back in.

Other leaks that have been swirling around concerning the Sony WH-1000XM6 include promotional images of the headphones, as well as improved Bluetooth support, which should arrive alongside other audio quality upgrades.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Considering the current Sony WH-1000XM5 launched all the way back in 2022, a new pair of flagship headphones from Sony are well overdue, and considering the pedigree of the series so far, we have high hopes. As soon as Sony makes the official announcements, we'll bring you the news here.