Realme X50 Pro set to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display

Realme is making sure everyone knows about its upcoming 5G flagship, the X50 Pro by slowly unveiling specs that will make an appearance on the device. The latest tweetstorm talks about its display.

The Realme X50 Pro is now confirmed to sport a Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is expected to span 6.6-inches diagonally, have an FHD+ resolution and an optical fingerprint scanner under it. There will also be a dual punch-hole notch on the top left for the selfie cameras.

Super AMOLED Technology90Hz refresh rate You will be able to continue your trip. Take off into the future with the #realmeX50Pro and continue enjoying the details on its screen. #realme5GFebruary 14, 2020

The rest of the specifications are no slouch either, with the new Snapdragon 865 powering the Realme X50 Pro. It will also inherently be 5G capable. Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage will give the phone even faster performance and efficiency.

As for cameras, we are looking at a 64MP quad-camera array on the Realme X50 Pro, consisting of a 64MP primary camera, followed an ultra-wide and a telephoto shooter, and a depth sensor for portraits.

It will also be one of the fastest-charging phones around, with support for 65W SuperDart charging over USB Type-C, which is expected to take it from 0 to full in just about 30 minutes. On the software front, the Realme X50 Pro will run on Realme UI over Android 10 out-of-the-box.

After the cancellation of MWC 2020, Realme has confirmed that it will unveil the X50 Pro 5G online on February 24 instead of a press event. We presume more specifications will be teased by then.