Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to have 65W SuperDart charging

Realme X50 Pro 5G is shaping up to be a spec-beast as we learn more about it. It is now also confirmed to have one of the fastest charging speeds on a phone.

Fast charging has become common fare on Realme smartphones, even in the budget segment. It originally borrowed Oppo’s VOOC charging and continued to stick with it as newer generations became available. With the X50 Pro 5G, it is looking to bring the SuperVOOC 2.0 tech to its arsenal.

We could think of a million situations in which having no battery could ruin your day. But during the time you have been thinking about this, you would have already charged the #realmeX50Pro with its 65W SuperDart Charge to keep you going. #realme5GFebruary 13, 2020

A teaser by its European arm confirms that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature “SuperDart Charge”, which is its version of 65W fast charging. There probably will be no official confirmation if it is the same as Oppo’s, but knowing the company’s history, it’s a rather safe bet.

For context, the Oppo Reno Ace has a 4,000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0. It takes only about 27 minutes to go from 0 to 100%, which is the fastest seen on a smartphone. A five-minute top-up is said to take the battery to about 27%.

The rest of the specifications are no slouch either. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM. IT will natively support 5G at both NSA and SA standards. It will also run on Realme UI over Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The phone was originally slated for unveiling at MWC 2020, but since the event got cancelled, Realme will be moving to an online unveiling for the X50 Pro 5G. It will now be launched online globally in Madrid on February 24th.