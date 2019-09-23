Oppo Reno Ace with 90Hz display to be unveiled on October 10

Oppo’s next flagship, the Reno Ace now has an official launch date. It will be unveiled in China on October 10.

Until last year, the Oppo Find series was the company’s only flagship line. That changed earlier this year when the Oppo Reno series was announced, with a high emphasis on design and cameras. In less than six months, we got six Reno devices across various price segment. The Oppo Reno Ace will be the second flagship in this lineup, succeeding the Reno 10x Zoom Edition that came in April.

Oppo Reno Ace specifications

Being the company’s new top flagship, the Oppo Reno Ace is confirmed to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

The most prominent upgrade comes with the display, as the Reno Ace will be the first phone by Oppo to bring a 90Hz refresh rate. This is likely to be a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution. Surprisingly, the teaser image suggests that the phone will go back to a waterdrop notch from a pop-up “sharkfin” camera that was introduced on the original Reno. An in-display fingerprint scanner will also be embedded.

The back has a quad-camera setup, which is expected to include a 48MP primary camera, an ultrawide and a telephoto lens along with a monochrome sensor, covering a wide range of focal lengths. Considering that previous Oppo Reno flagships have brought some sort of optical zoom to the mix, the Reno Ace should follow suit.

Recently, Oppo also confirmed that the Reno Ace will have 65W SuperVOOC fast charging capabilities, making it the highest voltage on any smartphone currently. The battery will be around 4,000 mAh, which is claimed to go from 0 to full in about 30 minutes.

Overall, the Oppo Reno Ace seems to be a worthy upgrade and brings it up to pace with other current flagships. In just two weeks time, we will know everything about it.