iQOO 3 confirmed to launch in China on February 25

iQOO 3 is set to launch on February 25 in China and could also land in India by the end of this month. Last month, iQOO formally announced its entry into the Indian smartphone market and teased it's upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 powered 5G phone for the Indian customers.

iQOO shared a poster on Weibo confirming the date and time of the launch of iQOO 3, however, the Indian launch date is yet to be announced. The smartphone could be the first 5G phone in India, although, the required infrastructure is still not in place.

The company has also confirmed that it's upcoming phone will have a 64MP quad-camera setup and comes with UFS 3.1 storage options.

Here's everything we know about the iQOO 3.

iQOO 3 specifications

According to previous leaks and rumours, the iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10 playback.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with a 5G modem. It is paired with upto 12GB RAM and upto 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch 10 out-of-the-box.

iQOO 3 is expected to have a quad-camera setup with 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens, a 13MP telephoto lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone is rumoured to be equipped with a 4,370mAh battery with fast charging support.