Redmi K30 launched in India as the Poco X2

Pocophone ended its year-long hiatus and silence by unveiling the Poco X2 in India today. While there was no mention of the Poco F2’s existence, the X2 aims to replicate the same success in the sub Rs 20,000 segment.

The Poco F1 was a runaway success when it came to India in 2018 with seemingly flagship specifications at a never-before-seen price point. It was so well-received that fans and consumers spent all of 2019 waiting for a successor which never came. Fast forward to 2020, and Pocophone is no longer a sub-brand of Xiaomi and will carry on operations on its own, and the Poco X2 marks its return to the Indian smartphone scene.

For all intents and purposes, this is a rebadged Redmi K30, which launched in China in December. Nothing particularly wrong with that, but it deserved mention in case you wanted to know how “independent” Poco was going forward with its operations.

Poco X2 specifications

(Image credit: Poco)

The company mentioned that gaming was a big focus point with the Poco X2, and thus fitted it with a big 6.67-inch LCD with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. Not just that, the panel also has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a feature that is pretty rare in this price segment and is sure to make the phone feel a lot smoother in day-to-day usage.

To keep up with the gaming needs of users, the Poco X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G gaming chipset paired with the Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. To sustain peak performance, there’s also a LiquidCool heat sink, which is supposed to improve heat dissipation by 300%.

The Poco X2 houses a big 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging over USB Type-C, with the charger included in the box. It is claimed to take it from 0 to full in 68 minutes without excessive heating.

(Image credit: Poco)

As for cameras, we are looking at a quad-camera setup on the Poco X2, consisting of a 64MP primary shooter that uses the new Sony IMX686 image sensor, at a resultant binned pixel size of 1.6µm and f/1.89 aperture. An 8MP ultra-wide shooter follows this with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro lens, and a depth sensor. On the front, we get two cameras in the punch-hole notch — a 20MP selfie shooter assisted by a 2MP depth sensor. Additional features include RAW image capture, 960fps slow-motion as well as 4K video capture, and a new vlog mode, which gives seven ready-to-use templates to edit short videos for you automatically.

In terms of design, the Poco X2 opts for a glass sandwich design with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button on the side. The headphone jack is still present and is located on the bottom. The phone is P2i splash-resistant.

Poco X2 price in India

(Image credit: Poco)

It is available in three color variants viz., Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red. In India, the Poco X2 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6 + 64GB variant, Rs 16,999 for the 6 + 128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the top-of-the-line 8 + 256GB variant. the first sale is scheduled for February 11 on Flipkart. ICICI Bank cardholders are eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 1,000.