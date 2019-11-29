Redmi K30 could be the first phone with the Sony IMX686 image sensor

The Redmi K30 is one of the more anticipated Xiaomi smartphones in a while. With the launch just a few weeks away, we have more teasers pointing at a new high-resolution camera making its debut on this device.

The Redmi K30 will be Xiaomi’s first mid-range smartphone with dual-mode (NSA and SA) 5G support. It is going to be unveiled in China on December 10, with global availability expected in early 2020. There have been a couple of leaks and teasers which give us a better idea of what to expect from the device.

Lu Weibing, the GM of Redmi who initially confirmed the existence of the Redmi K30, took to Weibo to tease the “world’s first high-resolution image sensor” on the device. Xiaomi has already shown off the 108MP sensor recently, so we think he’s not just talking about megapixels here, but about a new high-resolution sensor which no other smartphone currently has.

This is very likely to be the 60MP Sony IMX686 image sensor, the successor to the popular 48MP IMX586 sensor. Sony hasn’t talked a lot about it, except sharing sample images on Weibo, adding more weight to the theory that it will debut on a product destined for the Chinese market at first.

Other leaks indicate that it will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 735 SoC with Adreno 618 graphics, which will be Qualcomm’s first mid-range 5G chipset. The Redmi K30 will also sport a tall display with a dual punch-hole for the selfie cameras, another first for Xiaomi. Interestingly, this LCD panel is expected to be able to output at 120Hz, matching the top flagships today.

Around the same time, Realme, Oppo and Vivo are also expected to unveil their next wave of relatively affordable 5G phones for the coming year.