Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro unveiled as the world’s first 108MP Penta-camera smartphone

Xiaomi has finally made the Mi CC9 Pro official, at least in China. As expected, it is the first smartphone to sport a 108MP camera, along with four others.

Xiaomi had left little to our imagination by teasing out most of the features and specifications in the days building up to the launch. Regardless, it is still a unique device that raises the bar for smartphone photography, especially in the budget segment.

World's first 108MP penta-cam

(Image credit: XIaomi)

Xiaomi has equipped the Mi CC9 Pro with the most advanced set of cameras currently available on a smartphone. It starts with the 108MP f/1.69 primary camera, which implements the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor. Not only is this the most pixel-dense sensor around, but it is also the biggest on any smartphone coming in at 1/1.33-inches and a pixel size of 1.6μm and also supports pixel binning. It has a 7P lens and is also optically stabilized.

A 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter follows that with 117-degree field-of-view (roughly equivalent to a 0.6x zoom). The tiny lens on the bottom is a macro shooter which can focus on objects as close as 1.5cm, which is the best on any smartphone.

On the other end of the spectrum, is the 12MP f/2.0 “portrait” telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 1.4μm pixel size with dual phase-detection. Rounding it up is another modified super-telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture and 1μm pixel size, which can shoot images with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and up to 50x digital zoom. Both of these zoom lenses work in tandem to fill the focal range between 1x and 5x without too much interpolation.

The selfie shooter is a 32MP f/2.0 camera. The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro has a DXOMark score of 121, sharing the top spot with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Mi CC9 Pro specifications

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

It’s not just the cameras where Xiaomi has focussed, as the Mi CC9 Pro has other impressive specifications too. The Snapdragon 730G chipset powers it along with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The display is a 6.47-inch curved OLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution. It also supports HDR playback. There’s a tiny dot notch along the top edge for the front camera, and a fingerprint scanner under the display.

The Mi CC9 Pro runs off a big 5,260 mAh battery, which supports Xiaomi’s new 30W Mi Fast Charge, which can take the phone from 0 to 58% in 30 minutes and full in an impressive 65 minutes.

Other hardware essentials such as a USB Type-C connector, a Hi-Res headphone jack, and NFC are all present on the Mi CC9 Pro.

Mi CC9 Pro price

In China, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is priced at CNY 2,799 (~Rs 28,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 3,099 (~Rs 31,500) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 3,499 (~Rs 35,500) for the top model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The first sale will take place on November 11.

The same phone is expected to hit global markets rebranded as the Mi Note 10, starting with Spain on November 6. There’s no information yet if this phone will come to India.