Xiaomi Super Charge Turbo to debut with upcoming Redmi smartphone

Yesterday, Xiaomi’s co-founder teased the company’s new fast charging technology called Super Charge Turbo. It offers up to 100W power output and can fully charge a smartphone with 4,000mAh battery in just 17 minutes. Today, General Manager of Redmi in China, William Lu, confirmed that Redmi will be the first to launch a smartphone featuring this new fast charging technology.

Lu posted on Weibo saying that Redmi will take the lead in mass production.

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi confirmed the launch of a flagship smartphone powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The company is now expected to debut the 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology with this upcoming flagship smartphone from Redmi. There is no word yet as to when the launch might take place.

The 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge from OPPO is currently the fastest charging technology in the market.

Huawei too will be introducing a 55W Super Fast Charging technology along with the Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone. Rumour also has it that Xiaomi is planning a foldable smartphone of its own.

Via PhoneRadar