Xiaomi reveals Mi CC9 Pro's 108MP camera setup ahead of the launch

Xiaomi’s teasers for the upcoming Mi CC9 Pro are showing no signs of slowing down, as the company has now detailed the camera specifications of the world’s first 108MP penta-cam smartphone.

The Mi CC9 Pro will be unveiled in China on November 5 and will be the company’s most feature-packed smartphone of the season. Along with a versatile camera package, it will bring the Snapdragon 730G chipset to the mix, a big 5,260 mAh battery, which can go from 0 to full in 65 minutes, along with a curved AMOLED display.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

But the most interesting bit is the cameras on the Mi CC9 Pro. This phone has a five-camera setup on the back, three of them at varying focal lengths, one for macro shots and another one for depth information. A Chinese tipster was also able to share specific details around the camera sensors used for each of them.

The primary camera is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright (S5KHMX) image sensor and is likely to be the first commercially available smartphone with a 108MP camera. It will employ pixel binning for bringing more detail to the images and better low light performance. It will be optically stabilized.

That will be followed by a 20MP ultra-wide shooter with a 117-degree field-of-view. The third camera will be a 5MP super-telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and up to 50x digital zoom. It uses a modified 8MP Omnivision OV08A10 image sensor with OIS.

That will be followed by a 2MP depth sensor that can focus on objects as close as 1.5cm and should be similar to the one seen on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The fifth camera is a 12MP (Samsung Fast 2L7 image sensor) depth sensor and will be used for instances such as portrait mode for improved edge-detection.

(Image credit: Xiaomi Poland)

The front camera is rumored to be a 32MP shooter and will reside in the dot notch along the top of the display. It will be a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Mi CC9 Pro will also get a global launch in the coming weeks, starting with Poland on November 14. Outside of China, it may be rebranded as the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. There’s no word if the phone will come to India.