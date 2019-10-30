Xiaomi Mi TV 5 to come with a 4K Quantum Dot QLED panel

Xiaomi has a big event scheduled for November 5 in China, where the new Mi TV 5 will be unveiled. It could be one of the most affordable QLED TVs in the market when it arrives.

Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup has been very successful, even in India, where it enjoys a majority of the market share. A key reason for this has been aggressive pricing for the large, high-res panels that the competition couldn’t match. The Mi TV 5 series is on its way to continue the trend by making the switch to QLED panels.

QLED panels have a quantum dot color filter in front of an LCD backlight, bringing excellent brightness and white rendition when compared to OLEDs. Most high-end TVs from Samsung and OnePlus opt for QLED panels.

Mi TV 5 teaser (Image credit: Xiaomi)

It comes as no surprise that Xiaomi is targetting the same segment with its new range of Quantum Dot Mi TV 5. The company has also confirmed that it will use 4K QLED panels from Samsung, and will boast an NTSC color gamut coverage of 108%. Other features such as support for a bunch of OTT platforms and PatchWall are also expected to arrive.

Recently, Redmi launched its first TV in China and is also expected to come to India eventually.

At the same event, the company will launch the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone, which will be the world’s first 108MP penta-cam setup and the Mi Watch, which will be Xiaomi’s first smartwatch. The CC9 Pro is expected to come to global markets as the Mi Note 10, bringing a Snapdragon 730G chipset, a big 5,000+ mAh battery with support for fast charging and the iconic penta-cam setup which will include a 108MP primary camera, a 117-degree ultra-wide shooter, a macro lens and a telephoto shooter with a 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and a 50x digital zoom.