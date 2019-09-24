Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G unveiled in China

Realme has finally released its first smartphone with the elusive Snapdragon 730G chipset in the form of the Realme X2. Launched today (September 24) in China, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Realme continues its streak of having multiple smartphones for each segment. It now has one more offering that brings incredible specifications for the price. However, until now, a Snapdragon 730 touting handset had been notably missing from its arsenal. That changes today with the new Realme X2.

Realme X2 specifications

For the most part, the Realme X2 is an upgraded variant of the recently launched Realme XT. The biggest change comes with the processor powering the device with the Snapdragon 730G at its heart which is the third-most powerful processor that Qualcomm makes, after the Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 845. RAM options vary between 6 and 8GB.

The other change comes with the charging speeds. The XT had a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge. The Realme X2 takes that up a notch with an even faster 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge.

On the front, the Realme X2 offers a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The front camera is placed in the waterdrop notch along the top, while the fingerprint scanner is embedded under the screen.

The back houses a similar quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a depth sensor. The ultra-wide camera is now capable of recording videos as well. The front camera is a 32MP unit.

Realme X2 price

The Realme X2 is available in colours such as Pearl White and Pearl Blue, and is currently available only in China. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at CNY 1,599(approximately Rs 16,300) and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,899. It is likely to come to India towards the end of the year as the Realme XT 730G.