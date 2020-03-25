Redmi K30 Pro and Zoom edition unveiled in China

Xiaomi is no stranger to bringing smartphones at never-before-seen price points. Another excellent example of this trend is the new Redmi K30 Pro, which was just unveiled in China.

The Redmi K30 series was announced in December, which later made its way to India as the Poco X2. The Redmi K30 Pro is the true flagship of the series, which has been awaiting a refresh. It builds upon the design language that was brought by its non-Pro siblings while adding a new camera layout and bringing a pop-up selfie shooter.

Redmi K30 Pro specifications

On the inside, the Redmi K30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is also 5G capable, thanks to the X55 modem. With that, it claims the title for the most affordable smartphone with that processor in the world.

The front sports a 6.67-inch 1080p E3 AMOLED panel. It is also HDR10+ capable with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Weirdly, the refresh rate is only 60Hz, while the Redmi K30 could go to 120Hz. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint scanner from Goodix too. Just like its predecessor, the display has no notch, and the 20MP selfie camera is placed in a pop-up mechanism.

Speaking of cameras, the Redmi K30 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the rear, with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, followed by a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens with a 50mm focal length. The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition swaps that out for an optically-stabilized 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

A 4,700mAh battery powers the device, with support for 33W fast charging over USB Type-C. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP53 water resistance, NFC, WiFi 6, and a new linear vibration motor for improved haptics.

It’s unclear as of now if it will make its way out of China or under which moniker. The Redmi K20 Pro was launched in Europe as the Mi 9T Pro, while the Redmi K30 came to India as the Poco X2, leading some to believe that the Redmi K30 Pro might just be the long-awaited Poco F2.

In China, the Redmi K30 Pro is priced at CNY 2,999(~Rs 32,500) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and goes up to CNY 3,699(~Rs 40,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The Zoom Edition starts at CNY 3,799(~Rs 41,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model. Colour options include Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Gray.