Redmi K30 Pro announced – but could you see this as a Xiaomi Mi 10 variant?

It seems coronavirus isn't halting Xiaomi, as the company is hosting multiple phone launches each week (although most are online). The big Xiaomi Mi 10 launch is scheduled for March 27, and the Redmi Note 9 and Note 9S were announced at individual events too, but the company also just announced the Redmi K30 Pro.

The Redmi K30 Pro, from Xiaomi's affordable Redmi brand, is a relatively 'high-end' smartphone, at least compared to the Note series, with a collection of specs that may be impressive given it likely won't cost too much. It was just launched in China via an online event that you can watch on Xiaomi's Weibo channel.

The Redmi K30 Pro follows on from the base K30, launched at the end of 2019, but unlike that phone you probably will be able to buy this in the west at some point in the future.

The Redmi K20 Pro was eventually released in many other countries (including the UK) as the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which we gave an almost perfect score to, so we could see this new phone released as the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in the near future.

It's quite early days to make that jump, given that the main Xiaomi Mi 10 hasn't launched globally at the time of writing, but with Xiaomi phones getting more and more popular, and with precedent pointing towards it, we wouldn't be surprised to see a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro launching in the future. To get you ready for it, we'll detail the specs below.

What is the Redmi K30 Pro?

The Redmi K30 Pro brings back the pop-up front-facing camera, which we haven't seen much of in 2020 compared to 2019. This ensures the 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED screen isn't broken up by any notches.

There are four rear cameras on the phone, consisting of a 64MP main, 5MP telephoto, 13MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro snapper, but there are a few camera features that might impress including 8K video recording (another apparent 2020 trend) and a macro shooting mode on the telephoto lens, as well as the dedicated macro lens.

The chipset in here is the Snapdragon 865, the top-end processor available to Android phones at the time of writing, and that should ensure snappy processing speeds. The Redmi K30 Pro is also a 5G phone.

In terms of battery size, the Redmi K30 Pro has a 4.700mAh power pack, which is respectably big, and the 33W fast charging should see it powered back up in no time too.

In terms of price, the Redmi K30 Pro costs 2,999CNH (roughly $420, £360, AU$710) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and then 3,999CNH (around $560, £480, AU$950) if you want 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This latter version is referred to as the 'Zoom' edition, and it comes with an improved telephoto lens for better optical and hybrid zoom functions.