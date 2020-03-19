Redmi K30 Pro 5G display specs confirmed before the launch

The Redmi K30 Pro 5G is the next affordable flagship from the house of Xiaomi. As always, the days before the launch are full of teasers and spec leaks from the company to keep the hype up. In today’s edition, we have all the display specifications of the device.

The Redmi K30 Pro will be the top-of-the-line flagship model in the Redmi K30 family. It is also slated to be the most affordable smartphone with Snapdragon 865. Inherently, it will also be a 5G device.

Talking about the display, the Redmi K30 Pro will have a 6.4-inch E3 AMOLED display (from Samsung) with a Full HD+ resolution. It will have a peak brightness of 1,200nits and a typical brightness of 800nits, also giving it HDR10+ capabilities. The contrast ratio is said to be 50,00,000:1. The panel’s refresh rate will be 60Hz, which is a bummer considering that the non-Pro Redmi K30 has a 120Hz panel. However, the touch sampling rate is 180Hz. There will be an in-display fingerprint scanner too.

(Image credit: Redmi)

Just like the Redmi K20 family, the Redmi K30 Pro will not have a notch. The selfie camera will reside in a pop-up mechanism, which will double as a multi-colored notification LED. It is likely to be a 20MP selfie shooter. On the back, we will get a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, followed by an ultra-wide shooter, a depth sensor, and a macro lens. There will also be a Redmi K30 Pro Zoom edition which will sub in a telephoto lens.

On the inside, the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. It will also be 5G-ready, thanks to the Snapdragon X55 modem. The battery will be in the ballpark of 4,500mAh and will support 33W Mi Turbo charging. A vapor chamber is also expected.

The Redmi K30 Pro will be unveiled for the Chinese market on March 24. No information about global availability is currently available.