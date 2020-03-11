Redmi K30 Pro to be unveiled in March-end

The Redmi K30 Pro 5G is going to be the next budget flagship from the house of Xiaomi. The phone had already been teased to launch this month, but now, we have a more specific timeframe: the end of March.

Lu Weibing, the GM of Redmi in China, took to Weibo to talk about the Redmi K30 Pro launch date unusually. The post loosely (whose loose translation can be seen below) states that the Redmi K30 Pro will be unveiled in China between the launches of the Huawei P40 series and the Honor 30 series. For context, Huawei’s launch is slated for March 26, while Honor’s event is expected to be held in early April. This constraint makes Redmi’s launch likely to be in the last week of March.

(Image credit: Weibo)

What to expect from the Redmi K30 Pro?

As the name suggests, the Redmi K30 Pro will be the flagship phone in the Redmi K30 family. The launch teaser confirms that the phone will sport a notch-less display, in favor of a pop-up selfie camera. Considering that the cheaper Redmi K30 has a 120Hz display, we expect the K30 Pro to also ship with a high refresh rate display, albeit in an AMOLED flavor.

On the inside, the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset along with the X55 modem for dual-mode 5G connectivity. LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage will also make the cut. The phone will run on MiUI 11 out-of-the-box.

Another leakster tipped that it will have a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. As for cameras, the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to have a 64MP primary camera along with an ultra-wide and a telephoto shooter.

There’s no mention of the other specifications yet, but those should be teased in the coming days. Could this eventually become the flagship phone from Poco that we’ve been waiting for?