I’m a photographer, and this Leica-style smartphone is the closest thing I’ve seen to a classic compact with physical controls

Camera kits for smartphones are becoming a thing. They're designed to transform your phone into a compact camera-like device that's easier to use for photography – to see what I'm talking about, check out my long-term Xiaomi 15 Ultra review, in which I unpack Xiaomi's Photography Kit.

Now Nubia has created its own take on the concept, with its Z70 Series Retro Kit. The kit is compatible with Nubia's flagship Z70 Ultra and Z70S Ultra phones, and of all the camera kits I've seen for phones I think it looks the part, even if it's cashing in on the Leica aesthetic.

The new Z70S Ultra is already a retro-styled smartphone (see below, without the kit), with a silver-effect top and faux leather finish, available in Classic Black or Antique Brown. The Retro Kit takes things up a notch.

I haven't used the Retro Kit yet, but adding it should transform the phone's handling into something akin to some of the best compact cameras like the Ricoh GR III, with the looks of a D-Lux 8.

The retro-styled Nubia Z70S Ultra phone, without the Retro Kit. (Image credit: Nubia)

Looking the part

The Nubia Z70S Ultra features a triple-camera unit, with the main camera being a slightly tighter-than-normal 35mm lens, which is complemented by a 2x telephoto lens and an ultra-wide macro optic.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, features a large 6.85-inch AMOLED display, and packs a hefty 6,600mAh battery. Those are solid specs; but it's the phone's looks that set it apart.

As I mentioned, the Z70S Ultra version is already a retro-styled handset, but by adding the optional Retro Kit you get a compact camera-style control layout too.

There's the leather-style case with grip that should make even one-handed holding comfortable for photography, plus a tactile physical shutter that I would expect to give a lovely response for picture taking (see below).

Image 1 of 2 The physical shutter should provide tactile feedback, while the control dial will likely put manual control at your fingertips. (Image credit: Nubia) Lens filters will come in the Retro Kit. (Image credit: Nubia)

Alongside the shutter button is a control dial that looks like it will offer various manual controls at your fingertips – the equivalent dial in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra photography kit can be used for manual exposure compensation.

Finally, it looks like the case accepts lens filters over the camera unit. It's not clear what filters will be available, but further creative control options might be possible depending on what filters you can buy.

The idea with these kits is that they can be added for times when you're taking a lot of pictures and videos, and then removed when you're using the phone for other things.

The Nubia Z70 Series Retro Kit looks like it could be one of the best examples yet – I hope to get my hands on it for a proper test soon.