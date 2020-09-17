Poco X3: Specs, launch date and price in India

Poco is quickly gaining popularity as one of the go-to brands for great value-for-money smartphones. While we still wait for the Poco F2, the upcoming Poco X3 gets closest to a flagship that we’ve seen from the Xiaomi brand.

Originally pegged as a OnePlus Nord rival , the Poco X3 recently made its global debut in Europe. Soon after, it was confirmed to launch in India on September 22. It will aim to bring a lot of segment-firsts when it arrives, with a new chipset, high refresh rate display, a large battery and promising cameras.

It will face stiff competition from the likes of the Realme 7 Pro , Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Moto One Fusion Plus, the Samsung Galaxy M31s and more. With all of them excelling in a few aspects, the Poco X3 seems to be a jack of all. It remains to be seen if the Indian variant will have any key differences.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The successor to the Poco X2

The successor to the Poco X2 When is it coming? September 22 in India

September 22 in India How much will it cost? Around Rs 20,000

It's time to redefine #SmoothAF.Get ready for the #POCOX3. Arriving on 22nd September at 12 noon on @Flipkart.To know something that you don't, visit here: https://t.co/NSmwqs6yLY pic.twitter.com/lbeTQfpK9mSeptember 16, 2020

Poco India has finally confirmed that the Poco X3 will launch in India on September 22. It made its global debut in Europe last week on September 7, not too long ago. It will succeed the Poco X2 from February, which is one of the most popular budget smartphones.

In Europe, the Poco X3 is priced at €229 (~Rs 20,000) for the 6+64GB variant and the 6+128GB variant is priced at €269 (~Rs 23,500). If that pricing is retained, it will be a great offering in India. However, speculation suggests that there will be slight regional differences when it arrives.

Interestingly, Poco India’s C. Manmohan did tease that the phone’s price will be “€229 = Rs 20,000 + taxes”, which seems like an odd expectation-setting ploy before the launch. It is expected to start at under Rs 20,000 for the base variant.

Poco X3 design and display

(Image credit: Flipkart)

As with most of the recent phones from Xiaomi group, the Poco X3 will be a glass slab with a big circular housing across the spine for the cameras. The back panel has a two-tone finish with a thick band in the centre which also has large ‘Poco’ branding towards the bottom. In Europe, black and blue colour variants are available. We could see a different collection in India though.

On the front is a large 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution. It will boast of a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, both of which are very rare in this segment. There will be Gorilla Glass 5 covering on top for added scratch and drop protection. It is also capable of playing HDR10 content as well as streaming HD content on OTT platforms thanks to Widevine L1 certification. Lastly, it has also been certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emission.

Poco X3 specs and features

As always, the Poco X3 truly shines when it comes to performance. This time, it is powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset, making it the first smartphone in the world to do so. There will be up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as well. Along with the Adreno 618 GPU, the phone will also include LiquidCool technology to keep thermals in check.

Unlike the global variant, the Indian Poco X3 will not have support for NFC. This seems to be the only major difference between the two regions.

Essentials such as expandable storage will also make the cut. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP53 water-resistance, dual stereo speakers, and even a headphone jack. Out of the box, it will run on Poco Launcher 2.0 atop MIUI 12.

The battery is rated at a generous 5,120mAh with support for 33W fast charging over USB Type-C. Poco claims that it should take only about an hour to go from empty to full.

Poco X3 camera

(Image credit: Poco)

On to photography, the Poco X3 comes with a quad-camera stack — a 64MP f/1.89 primary camera (Sony IMX682), a 13MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front will be 20MP selfie shooter, which will reside in a punch-hole cut-out at the centre.