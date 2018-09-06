Hands on: Poco F1 review

When Xiaomi teased the Poco F1 (Pocophone F1, to give it its full name) in India, we had a fair idea that the phone was going to feature industry-leading hardware at a competitive price.

That's because Xiaomi has a track record of disrupting the smartphone market with solid hardware at the lowest possible price.

We're not doubtful that Xiaomi has cracked the code to sustain in the Indian market, but of late we have seen many competitors like Asus, Nokia and even Honor following a Xiaomi-like strategy with their latest phones.

With an extensive product portfolio in India, Xiaomi is the current leader in smartphone sales, which doesn't seem to change anytime soon, thanks to their newly-entered sub-brand Poco.

Recently, Huawei launched the gaming-focused Honor Play with its flagship Kirin 970 chipset in India for Rs 19,999. In response, Pocophone has stunned the market with a price that seems both unbelievable and unbeatable.

Quite naturally, we had just one question - "how did it get the price so low?"

That's what we're going to find out in our full review, but until we're done testing the device fully, here's what we think about the Poco F1 after spending a day with it.

The Pocophone F1 lands in four variants— 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, 6GB/128, 8GB/256GB and 8GB/256GB (Armoured edition). We have been hands on with the top-end Armoured Edition model.

The Pocophone F1 pice starts at at Rs 20,999, and rises to Rs 23,999 and then Rs 28,999 for the 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB respectively.

The Armoured Edition comes in a single 8GB+256GB configuration and will retail at Rs 29,999. Pocophone F1 release date on mi.com and Flipkart is August 29, which means you can get hold of the handset right now.

It also brings a first sale offer with HDFC Bank which extends Rs 1000 instant cashback to all HDFC credit and debit cardholders. Also, there is a JIO offer with up to INR 8000 worth of benefits and 6TB of high-speed data.

This is the Armoured Edition

Minimalistic but durable design

Xiaomi, despite being one of the most popular brands in India, isn't known for making the best-looking budget phones. It's not that the design is ugly, but it's not as fancy as Honor's premium glass body finish.

Rather, it's opted for a more practical approach by using aluminum on the body, which of course is more durable. With the Poco F1, the firm chose a similar approach.

That said, the Pocophone F1 is not the best-looking devices in its price range, but it surely is among the most durable ones.

The front of the phone isn't very distinct compared to most phones with 19:9 aspect ratio, except for a broader notch on top that resides an IR blaster to enhance facial recognition on the phone.

There's also a thick chin at the bottom, which means it doesn't really emphasize on an extremely high screen to body ratio like most OEMs these days.

Kevlar back feels soft and allows a good grip

While we have got the Armoured Edition that comes with a Kevlar back, the original phones have a good-quality polycarbonate. So if you want to get your hands on the best one, you will need to shed Rs 29,999 and not the base price of Rs 20,999.

Well, if you are fond of flashy-looking phones build out of glass or metal, this one isn't even close. However, the polycarbonate body does ensure longevity whereas metal phones dissipate heat better.

The Armoured edition that we have of course feels better than the polycarbonate variants. The good thing about it is that it's not slippery, neither fragile, so you don't need to put a case on the back like glass phones like OnePlus 6, Honor 10 or the Asus Zenfone 5Z.

Looks isn't the most intriguing part of the phone, but in practice, it is a pretty wise design and builds for the price. In fact, if you are a fan of Moto's older design with textured back then the Armoured Edition will feel just like home to you.

It's 8.8mm thick.

What I liked about the design is that it differentiates itself from the crowd that mimics the design of Apple's iPhone X. However, it looks nowhere close to the iPhone X except for that notched part.

Also, unlike recent Xiaomi phones, it ditches the iPhone X like camera bump and puts it in the center with an all-new design having red circles around the camera lens. That's a small but aesthetically pleasing touch in the design.

It's tightly packed, feels like a pebble because of its weight and thickness. It's 180g heavy and 8.8mm thick, which some might find slightly bulky.

As mentioned above, it's a sensibly designed phone that doesn't need a case and has a better chance of lasting longer than glass and metal phones.

Not a flagship-level display, doesn't disappoint either

The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ (2248 x 1080 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It also gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top, which is not the latest of the series but does save it from mild scratches and drops.

Xiaomi is quite consistent with their IPS LCD panels for some time now, and the same goes for the Pocophone F1. The screen looks identical to the one on Mi 8, which is a sub-par panel for a phone of this range.

Obviously, it is not as good as an AMOLED but does the job pretty good. Had it been an AMOLED panel, the black borders next to the notch would have looked evenly-merged with, but that's not the case here.

Like most Xiaomi displays, this one also has muted colors and a bluish tint over white, which can be adjusted using the increased contrast mode to have punchier output. All in all, it's a good display to read and watch content.

It's a beast

We've repeatedly emphasized the fact that the Pocophone F1 carries raw power under the hood, which is what makes this phone special. Not that it's the only phone with this hardware or the first phone with such power, but at Rs 20,999 it's literally unbeatable at the moment.

It gets power from a Snapdragon 845 under the hood and has both 6GB and 8GB variants to choose from. While our 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant does everything seamlessly, it's unlikely to find any performance issue on the 6GB variant as well. In comparison to the OnePlus 6, there's a very small overlap in terms of performance. The OnePlus 6 feels slightly quicker while navigating through its interface, and that's mostly because the OxygenOS is impressively designed and optimized.

But that doesn't mean the Poco phone lags behind. While playing PUBG, the experience was similar to how it is on biggies like Galaxy Note 9, iPhone X or the OnePlus 6. It's just the lack of AMOLED panel that has a slight impact on the overall gaming experience. Otherwise, it's insanely speedy and powerful for its price.

What makes it more interesting is its dedicated thermal management mechanism to keep the chipset from overheating, which evidently prevents any CPU throttling and hence, impacts the longevity of the phone.

Pocophone calls the technology LiquidCool, which has dedicated copper pipes carrying vapors absorb heat from the chipset and dissipates it uniformly across the body. While this is not something new, it's still a plus to have on a phone that costs much lesser, and also the logic explained behind the inclusion makes sense.

Fluid user experience

First of all, the biggest and much asked for change has been done in the MIUI for Pocophone. Xiaomi provides its software expertise and the Poco F1 runs a tweaked version of MIUI 9.6 with added optimizations on top of it. The most notable feature addition is the app drawer, which was long-awaited on MIUI.

This makes half the job easy considering the number of apps you will install on a 256GB or 128GB phone. Much like Pixel and Samsung phones, a swipe up from any part of the screen guides you to apps.

Another addition is the automatic segmentation of apps as per their type. It automatically sorts apps into categories such as— Communication, Entertainment, Games, Tools, Lifestyle, and more — and you can rearrange the order of these categories as per your need. Another useful addition is the ability to install third-party icon packs directly from the launcher.

Sadly though, it brings along some bloatware applications like Xiaomi's own suite of apps and third-party partner apps like Amazon, UC Browser. While you can uninstall the third-party apps, you cannot do anything about the Mi apps if you want to stick the MIUI for Poco. But interestingly, the UI doesn't feel bloated anymore. It looks much neater and easy to navigate, with the help of these small additions.

The animations are also faster on the Poco F1, which has left us admiring its speed and smoothness. After all, that's what decides if the phone is enjoyable to use or not.

The Pocophone F1 currently runs MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The company has mentioned that the phone will get Android 9.0 Pie update by the end of 2019. It also offers Treble, which is said to allow you to play with custom ROMs. Kernel files for the Poco F1 are said to be released by the end of the month.

Blazing fast fingerprint and face unlock

The one feature that can't be missed out is its super snappy unlock mechanism using the fingerprint sensor and face recognition. Registering your face takes around a 10 seconds and once you are done, be ready to be surprised.

The face unlock on this one is so ridiculously fast that I at times doubt if it actually scans my face or not. It's faster than that on the OnePlus 6. It is even more efficient and accurate because of the IR sensor, which enables it to map your face even in low light conditions.

Similarly, the fingerprint sensor is also blazing fast. It unlocks the phone as soon as you land your finger on the sensor.

Big battery on paper

After using it for a day, I can say that the battery can easily last for a day or more on mixed usage. It packs a 4000mAh battery, which is not usual on flagship phones unless it's the huge Note 9. That's the reason why it's relatively thicker and heavier than other phones.

You can depend on it for stretched gaming sessions without needing to put in on the charge in the middle. We are still testing the battery performance of the phone, but it has shown good signs as of now.

It supports Quick Charge 3.0 and Xiaomi bundles a fast charger in the box.

Promising cameras for day light

Pocophone F1 has the same primary camera that was seen on the Mi 8 earlier this year. It gets a 12MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor with 1.4-micron pixel size and a 5MP secondary sensor. It gets dual-pixel autofocus technology that was first seen on the Samsung Galaxy S7, and it enhances focus speed and accuracy.

Up front, there’s a 20MP sensor featuring Super Pixel tech that is said to combine information from four pixels into one large 1.8-micron pixel for clearer images with minimum noise.

Both the cameras get AI features for photos. Xiaomi says the AI intelligently identifies and optimizes the images in real-time by judging the scene. It is pre-fed with 206 scenes across 25 categories.

I got a chance to test the camera in day-light as of now, and the results look quite promising. It's fast, captures plenty of detail and high dynamic range, but over-saturated greens and reds in some situations. The pictures I clicked using the Poco F1 look aesthetically pleasing and it does a fine job for a point and shoots at this price.

I am testing the phone extensively right now and will be back on more details about the camera in different scenarios. Till then, check out the camera samples below.

Early verdict

The Poco F1 is one of a kind phone that doesn't bring anything unique to the table, yet has the capability to compete against smartphones ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 without a hitch.

It's a well-balanced phone that doesn't try to do much and only focuses on core performance and software experience.