OnePlus Nord CE to miss an important feature, according to a new teaser

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is coming next week, but there’s a lot we don’t know about it. A new teaser from the company doesn’t reveal much more but it does suggest that the upcoming mid-ranger won’t have the alert slider.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled on June 10 for markets such as India and Europe. It will be the brand’s new budget smartphone, and possibly, its cheapest one in India yet. While we have a rough idea of what to expect, it might disappoint purists looking for the entire OnePlus experience.

The Nord CE could be the first OnePlus smartphone without the alert slider in India.

In the latest OnePlus Nord CE teaser, a silhouette of the phone’s frame was shared. The power button and volume rocker are in the usual spot, but a closer look reveals that there is no alert slider — OnePlus’ iconic hardware addition that allows users to change the sound profile in a jiffy.

If the alert slider indeed ends up being omitted, it will be the first OnePlus phone in India to do so. Every other device since the OnePlus One had it. Having said that, even the Nord N100 and Nord N10 did not have the slider, but those never made it to India.

Furthermore, another post on Instagram reading “A bunch of steps forward. One step jack” confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE will also bring back the 3.5mm headphone jack — a feature last seen on the OnePlus 6 which launched in early 2018. For what it’s worth, the Nord N100 and N10 also had the headphone jack.

It seems like the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have more in common with its cheaper siblings than the original OnePlus Nord.

Other expected specifications include the Snapdragon 750G, a 90Hz AMOLED display, 64MP primary camera, fast charging and a slim form factor. Current speculation points at a starting price of under Rs 25,000 in India.