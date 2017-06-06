The OnePlus 5 will launch on June 20, just a few weeks after the company stopped selling its OnePlus 3T.

We already know a lot about the phone, like that it will feature the Snapdragon 835 and will probably not get rid of the precious 3.5mm headphone jack. On OnePlus’ reveal event page, there’s a play on words regarding camera performance. Maybe the rumored dual-lens camera system will show up, too. So, what’s left to do other than unveil the device in-full?

