iPad Pro release date tipped for first week of November

Apple's iPad Pro is finally a real thing after the big unveiling last month, and new rumours suggest it'll arrive in stores in early November.

Japanese blog Mac Otakara has spoken to a number of sources in Apple's supply chain who suggest it'll launch in the first week of next month.

Usually we take these stories from the supply chain with a big pinch of salt, but Mac Otakara did predict the launch of the iPad Pro, and has some news of a waterproof iPhone 7 in the works.

Rumour is you'll also be able to grab your Apple Pencil at the same time as the iPad Pro, but that it won't come cheap with the stylus is set to be priced at $99 or £64 – that's on top of the $799 price tag (around £599, AU$1199) of the iPad Pro itself.

