New Star Wars game announced for Microsoft Kinect

The first details on the initial line-up of games for Microsoft's Kinect motion control technology have been revealed at a spectacular, Cirque de Soleil choreographed event in Los Angeles this weekend.

Most interestingly, Microsoft has announced deals with games and entertainment giants LucasArts and Disney, with a new Kinect-controlled Star Wars game being shown off at the LA event.

Dispensing with Vader

Players swing their arms in order to control on-screen light-sabers – an interesting new way of dispensing with the dark lord Vader.

TechRadar expects much more on this and other titles from Microsoft's official E3 press conference later today, which we will be covering in depth throughout the evening from 7pm onwards.

More Microsoft Kinect games

In the meantime, other new games in the Kinect launch line-up include the following gems:

Kinectimals lets you train and play with 20 different virtual cats, including a lion, cheetah and tiger.

Joyride, a racing game, lets players use their hands to hold an imaginary steering wheel - pull your hands toward you and push back out for an acceleration boost - and their bodies to execute jumps and tricks.



Kinect Sports has six activities including boxing, bowling, beach volleyball, track and field, soccer and table tennis. To serve a volleyball, you mimic the real motion; in soccer, you can kick the ball or do a header.



Kinect Adventures includes a river-raft time trial and obstacle course, playable by up to four players. On the raft, playing as a duo, you and a partner must lean one way or another to steer. Jumping helps the raft reach special areas for extra points.



Dance Central, in development by MTV Games, brings a So You Think You Can Dance experience home.



Star Wars characters and iconic Disney favorites will be featured in separate new games being developed at Microsoft in conjunction with LucasArts and Disney.

Expect further details, release dates, pricing and yet more Kinect games and applications to be announced and demonstrated at Microsoft's E3 presser later tonight.

Via CVG