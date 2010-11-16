T3 iPad edition #2 makes an appearance

T3's first iPad edition was a roaring success for the gadget magazine, and the second issue is now out boasting a special Christmas issue price of £2.99.

T3, by TechRadar's publishers Future, showed off the power of the iPad as a magazine reader with their first attempt – and the price has been dropped for those keen check out what gadgets should be on their Christmas list.

"After just a few days of release, the T3 iPad edition made it to the top of the iTunes iPad app charts," said T3 editor Luke Peters.

Feedback

"The feedback we've had since has been fantastic, with some stating it's the best digital magazine currently available on the iPad," he added.

"Obviously we're far too modest to brag, but we are incredibly proud of what we've created and are pleased to announce the launch of issue two in November.

"Packed with gorgeous gadgets, stunning photography and the kind of immersive interaction that the iPad was made for, you can now see the biggest issue of the year in digital form."

The T3 iPad edition is available now from iTunes.