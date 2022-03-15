March Madness live stream 2022: how to watch NCAA basketball online from anywhere, First Round

The First Round of the Big Dance is underway, but will Cinderella turn up to the ball? Top seeds Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and reigning champions Baylor will be looking for glass slippers to stomp their colossal feet on, but they'll need to avoid getting tangled up out there. There's nothing else quite like it, so read on as we explain how to get a 2022 March Madness live stream and watch the NCAA basketball tournament online no matter where you are in the world. Get the Sling Blue 3-day trial and the Paramount 7-day free-trial for all the March Madness games.

The UCLA Bruins became just the second team ever to make it from the First Four to the Final Four last year. The Bulldogs needed a buzzer-beater in overtime to reach the National Championship Game and a chance to complete a historic perfect season, but they were on the wrong side of a mauling from the Bears.

Those two are once again amongst the standout favorites, but it's known as March Madness for a reason. The Bulldogs, seeded No.1 overall, have been thrown into a rough West Regional division, which they share with Arkansas, Texas Tech and Duke, who beat them earlier this season.

With 67 games set to be played across seven rounds and multiple cities and venues across the States, it's a dizzying spectacle that you can't afford to take your eyes off.

Whether you've already torn up your March Madness bracket or are still holding out for that perfect run, follow our guide below for where to watch a 2022 March Madness live stream and catch all the NCAA hoops action online from anywhere - including some great ways to watch March Madness free online in certain countries.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch March Madness: live stream 2022 NCAA basketball online in the US without cable

Coverage of March Madness 2022 is shared between TBS, CBS, TruTV and TNT. TBS is showing 21 games, including the Final Four stage and the National Championship; CBS is showing 21 games; TruTV is showing 13 games; and TNT is showing 12 games. Watch March Madness 2022 without cable Cord-cutters have a few different options, but we'd recommend Sling TV (TBS, TruTV and TNT), and Paramount (CBS) together. Watch March Madness with the Sling Blue 3-day FREE trial. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes 30+ other channels. And as there's no contract. You can cancel at any time. Paramount Plus, meanwhile, costs just $4.99 a month after but you can watch March Madness CBS games with the FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial. Not in the US right now? You can watch a March Madness live stream just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to watch March Madness 2022 from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream March Madness from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. If you don't like the service, ExpressVPN will issue a full refund within 30 days.

March Madness live stream: how to watch NCAA basketball for FREE in the UK

College basketball fans in the UK can watch every single moment of March Madness on ESPN Player, the network giant's international streaming-only service. A subscription costs £9.99 per month or £69.99 per year, and whichever package you choose there's an ESPN Player 7-day FREE trial to take advantage of. Every game is also being shown on BT Sport. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch March Madness on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch March Madness 2022: live stream NCAA basketball for FREE in Australia

Hoops fans Down Under can watch all of the March Madness action on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial Don't forget, you can take your March Madness coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

March Madness live stream 2022: how to watch NCAA basketball online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch all of the March Madness action on TSN. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a March Madness live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

More sports on your screen: how to watch an NHL live stream

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday, March 15 - Wednesday, March 16

ROUND OF 64

Thursday, March 17 - Friday, March 18

ROUND OF 32

Saturday, March 19 - Sunday, March 20

SWEET 16

Thursday, March 24 - Friday, March 25

ELITE EIGHT

Saturday, March 26 - Sunday, March 27

FINAL FOUR

Saturday, April 2

2022 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Monday, April 4

March Madness seeds and regions 2022

West Regional

Gonzaga Duke Texas Tech Arkansas UConn Alabama Michigan State Boise State Memphis Davidson Rutgers/Notre Dame New Mexico State Vermont Montana State Cal State Fullerton Georgia State

East Regional

Baylor Kentucky Purdue UCLA Saint Mary's Texas Murray State North Carolina Marquette San Francisco Virginia Tech Wyoming/Indiana Akron Yale Saint Peter's Norfolk State

South Regional

Arizona Villanova Tennessee Illinois Houston Colorado State Ohio State Seton Hall TCU Loyola Chicago Michigan UAB Chattanooga Longwood Delaware Wright State/Bryant

Midwest Regional

Kansas Auburn Wisconsin Providence Iowa LSU USC San Diego State Creighton Miami (FL) Iowa State Richmond South Dakota State Colgate Jacksonville State Texas Southern/Texas A&M–Corpus Christi

March Madness predictions 2022

Gonzaga, Baylor, Arizona and Kansas - the favorites have been set, but only once have all four No.1 seeds made it to the Final Four, all the way back in 2008.

Baylor, who beat Gonzaga in last year's National Championship Game, have the curse of the reigning champions to contend with. Florida became the last team to repeat in 2007, and in the past four tournaments the defending champs have bowed out in either the first or second round.

Meanwhile, the Zags have again been lumbered with the overall No.1 seed, nine years since Louisville became the last overall No. 1 seed to go all the way.

In other words, the seedings mean something, but it's not always good. And the very thing that makes March Madness so absorbing is its propensity to produce historic upsets and Cinderella stories from the very start.

2022 March Madness venues

The 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament has been more or less restored to its pre-pandemic format, with games set to be played at multiple venues all around the country.

The National Championship Game will take place at Caesars Superdome, the home of the NFL's New Orleans Saints, while other big-name venues include Fiserv Forum, Chase Center, United Center and Wells Fargo Center.

The full list of venues follows: