Resident Evil Village weapons: every weapon and weapon part available

By

Build Ethan's arsenal with these Resident Evil Village weapons

Resident Evil Village weapons/resident evil village briefcase
(Image: © Future)
Resident Evil Village is here and this Gothic experience provides even more scares, chases and frenetic encounters with monstrosities. As first-person combat plays a large role in your survival, finding all the various guns and weapon parts to upgrade them will be a necessity.

We've gathered the list of weapons and weapon parts in Resident Evil Village right here for your perusal. Just to be clear, we're only including weapons that you can find on an initial playthrough, not any potential extras unlocked through challenge modes or replays.

Before we begin: note that several Resident Evil Village weapons and upgrades are purchased from The Duke, the game's merchant. These items are not all available from when you first encounter him, you'll need to progress through the game to update his inventory.

Knife

Resident Evil Village weapons/resident evil village knife

(Image credit: Future)

A standard knife, you'll find it extremely early on in the game, before fighting your first enemy. It does very little damage but can be used to finish off weakened enemies without using up more ammo. It's also great for smashing open crates or Goats of Warding without using your gun. There's no way of upgrading it. 

Resident Evil Village weapons/resident evil village knife map

(Image credit: Future)

LEMI

Resident Evil Village weapons/resident evil village lemi

(Image credit: Future)

The starting handgun and what will likely be your workhorse weapon for much of the game. You can't miss this one. A villager hands it to Ethan very early on in the game. 

Resident Evil Village weapons/resident evil village lemi map

(Image credit: Future)

Weapon parts:

  • High-Capacity Mag: increases ammo held in gun
  • Recoil Compensator: increases damage

The High-Capacity Mag can be purchased from The Duke for 9000 Lei. The Recoil Compensator is found in a hallway right outside the Kitchen in Castle Dimitrescu. 

Image 1 of 4

resident evil village lemi compensator

resident evil village lemi compensator (Image credit: Future)

LEMI Compensator

Image 2 of 4

resident evil village lemi compensator map

resident evil village lemi compensator map (Image credit: Future)

LEMI Compensator - Location

Image 3 of 4

resident evil village lemi high capacity mag

resident evil village lemi high capacity mag (Image credit: Future)

LEMI High-Capacity Mag

Image 4 of 4

resident evil village lemi high capacity mag duke

(Image credit: Future)

M1897 Shotgun

Resident Evil Village weapons/resident evil village m1897 shotgun

(Image credit: Future)

This shotgun is extremely difficult to miss. You'll find it lying on a table when you're first attacked by the mob of Lycans in the Village. 

resident evil village m1897 shotgun map

(Image credit: Future)

Weapon parts:

  • Hair Trigger: increases rate of fire

The Hair Trigger can be purchased from The Duke for 8000 Lei. 

Image 1 of 2

resident evil village m1897 shotgun hair trigger

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 2

resident evil village m1897 shotgun hair trigger duke

(Image credit: Future)

F2 Rifle

resident evil village f2 rifle

(Image credit: Future)

This sniper rifle is located in the attic of Castle Dimitrescu, just before you exit into the rooftop and fight flying enemies for the first time.

resident evil village f2 rifle map

(Image credit: Future)

Weapon parts:

  • High Magnification Scope: increases scope range
  • High-Capacity Mag: increases ammo held in magazine
  • Cheek Rest: reduces weapon sway while aiming

The High Magnification Scope is purchased from The Duke for 15000 Lei, while the Cheek Rest is purchased from the The Duke for 20000 Lei. You can find the High-Capacity Mag in the Village. Look in a medium-sized building in the middle of the lower half.

Image 1 of 4

resident evil village f2 rifle cheek rest

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 4

resident evil village f2 rifle high magnification scope

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 4

resident evil village f2 rifle high capacity mag

(Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 4

resident evil village f2 rifle high capacity mag map

(Image credit: Future)

GM 79

resident evil village gm 79

(Image credit: Future)

You'll find this grenade launcher in the village after encountering a massive werewolf for the first time. Uniquely, there are no weapon parts to find and you can't upgrade or otherwise improve this gun at The Duke. From the moment you find it, it's as good as it's going to get.

resident evil village gm 79 map

(Image credit: Future)

M1911

resident evil village m1911

(Image credit: Future)

The second main handgun in the game, the M1911 is a step up from the LEMI in every way except ammo capacity. You'll find it in a dial-locked compartment in the Village. Just look out the window for the code. 

resident evil village m1911 map

(Image credit: Future)

Weapon parts:

  • High-Capacity Mag: increases ammo held in magazine
  • Improved Grip: reduces recoil

The High-Capacity Mag is found at Moreau's waterfront in a case, with a map below. The Improved Grip is purchased from The Duke for 12000 Lei. 

Image 1 of 3

resident evil village m1911

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 3

resident evil village m1911 high capacity mag map

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 3

resident evil village m1911 improved grip

(Image credit: Future)

W870 TAC

resident evil village w870 tac

(Image credit: Future)

A new shotgun you'll find on the way back from House Beneviento. Just check inside the house. It has better damage but has lower capacity than the M1897. 

resident evil village w870 tac

(Image credit: Future)

Weapon parts:

  • Foregrip: increases rate of fire
  • Improved Gunstock: reduces recoil

The Foregrip is found in an underground cave next to a laptop and some supplies. You'll need to have access to the boat found near the Lone Road. From there, sail south until you can dock and follow the path into the cave. The Improved Gunstock is sold by The Duke for 22000 Lei.

Image 1 of 3

resident evil village w870 tac foregrip

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 3

resident evil village w870 tac foregrip map

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 3

resident evil village w870 tac improved gunstock

(Image credit: Future)

M1851 Wolfsbane

resident evil village m1851 wolfsbane

(Image credit: Future)

The Magnum or some variation of it is a staple in Resident Evil games. In Resident Evil Village, it takes the form of the Wolfsbane. Ammo is rare but it's easily the most powerful gun to add to your collection. You'll find it down near Moreau's Waterfront after opening a locked gate.

resident evil village m1851 wolfsbane map

(Image credit: Future)

Weapon parts:

  • Long Barrel: increases damage
  • Increased Capacity Cylinder: increases ammo held in the gun

The Long Barrel can be found in Heisenberg's Factory. Look in the Operating Room right off of Heisenberg's Quarters. The Increased Capacity Cylinder can be purchased from The Duke for 100000 Lei. 

Image 1 of 3

resident evil village m1851 wolfsbane long barrel

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 3

resident evil village m1851 wolfsbane long barrel

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 3

resident evil village m1857 wolfsbane high capacity cylinder

(Image credit: Future)

V61 Custom 

resident evil village v61 custom

(Image credit: Future)

A late-game handgun, it's available from The Duke for 120000 Lei. 

Weapon parts:

  • Long Barrel: increases damage
  • Gunstock: reduces recoil

The Long Barrel can be purchased from The Duke for 56000 Lei, while the Gunstock can be purchased from The Duke for 35000 Lei.

Image 1 of 2

resident evil village v61 custom gunstock

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 2

resident evil village v61 custom

(Image credit: Future)

SYG-12

resident evil village syg 12

(Image credit: Future)

Another very late-game weapon, this shotgun is available from The Duke for 180000 Lei. 

Weapon parts:

  • Red Dot Sight: increases damage and rate of fire

The Red Dot Sight is purchased from The Duke for 42000 Lei.

Image 1 of 1

resident evil village syg 12

(Image credit: Future)
