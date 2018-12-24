Avengers: Infinity War is available to watch on Netflix from Christmas Day

Marvel fans rejoice, as the ultimate Christmas gift will soon be available to unwrap - you'll be able to watch Avengers: Infinity War from December 25 on US Netflix.

Avengers: Infinity War - fact file Year: 2018

Run time: 149 mins

Directors: Anthony and Joe Russo

Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo (to name but a few!)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84%

The absolutely massive film was a must-see when it came out for any Marvel fan. The star-studded cast rocked the screen with a plot that finally brought all of our favorite characters together for the first time.

Battling Thanos and the Black Order, the Avengers have their biggest battle yet, ending in some pretty major plot points that we hope will be answered in the soon to be released Avengers: End Game (we don't want to drop too many spoilers for you!).

So if you want to relive the whole film again or fall in love with it for the first time you'll be able to tune in on Netflix on Christmas Day.

See also: How to watch and live stream the best sport and TV online from absolutely anywhere

Avengers: Infinity War on US Netflix

Yes indeed. Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Netflix in the US. That's fantastic news as you can simply log on (assuming you're subscribed and in the US) and start watching. Netflix subscriptions start at $7.99 a month for the basic plan. Alternatively you can pay $10.99 to upgrade to standard and watch on two screens simultaneously as well as unlocking HD. The best package though is Netflix's premium plan for $13.99 per month. That brings 4K into play and up to four simultaneous accounts watching at once.

What about the rest of the world?

Sorry MCU mega fans, Avengers: Infinity War is only being rolled out on to US Netflix for now. We're guessing it will hit the rest of the world at some point in early 2019.

If you already have a Netflix sub and live outside North America then the temptation will be to use a VPN to relocate the IP address of your laptop, mobile, tablet or streaming device to the US and watch as if you were there. More bad news - that's in direct contradiction of Netflix's Ts&Cs, so doing so is at your own risk.

That said, VPNs are useful for other purposes, not least for an extra layer of security when you're surfing the web and unlocking restricted sites. We've tested all of the major VPN services and ExpressVPN comes out as the best one we've seen thanks to its speed, security and ease-of-use.

Where else can I watch Avengers: Infinity War?

Not got Netflix and nobody put a DVD or Blu-ray of A:IW (as nobody's calling it) in your stocking? Then don't be despondent, as there are still plenty of ways you can rent or buy it digitally.

In the US, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play Movies, iTunes and PlayStation are all making it available for just $4.99 to rent, while buying it to keep will cost $14.99.

Those options from Apple, Google and YouTube are also available in Canada, while you're only renting option in the UK for now is via the PlayStation shop for £3.49. The likes of Amazon, YouTube, PlayStation, Google and iTunes have it to buy on that side of the Atlantic for £9.99, too.

Main image courtesy of Disney