Breville has slashed coffee machine prices for International Coffee Day — and TechRadar readers get an extra 10% off

It’s International Coffee Day today, October 1, and I’ve written that phrase so many times already this morning that I’m glad it’s acceptable to be on my third cuppa already — in celebration, of course.

And right on cue, Breville — the brand responsible for many of the best coffee machines in Australia — has discounted a number of its top-performing models to commemorate the occasion. And TechRadar readers can save an extra 10% on already discounted machines with our exclusive promo code.

In fact, our exclusive coupon code can be used to any Breville appliance, not just espresso machines either — it will work site wide!

Just head to our dedicated Breville coupon code page, click on the very first green Get Code button and copy the unique one that's generated just for you. Head to the Breville website, shop what you'd like, then use the code at checkout.

It’s all about the coffee today though, and to help with any purchasing dilemmas you might have, I’ve picked out a few of my favourite Breville espresso machines that get the TechRadar seal of approval.

Save 18% (AU$99.90) Breville Bambino Plus: was AU$549 now AU$449.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Breville Bambino Plus is incredibly simple to use, and can take care of most of the coffee making process for you. Grind some beans into the porta filter, insert it into the group head and use the one-touch controls to brew. It also has a hands-free milk texturing system for expertly frothed milk, while ThermoJet technology means the machine is ready to use in seconds. There's very little you need to do other than simply enjoy the results.

Save 25% (AU$179.90) Breville Barista Express: was AU$719 now AU$539.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Barista Express is about as iconic as they come. It has everything one needs for cafe-quality coffee at home, including built-in grinding, dosage control and a hand tamp. You can also customise the water volume and temperature for the perfect espresso. Available in various colours, the three different shades of black work out to be the most affordable once our coupon code is applied.

Save 17% (AU$149.90) Breville Barista Express Impress (BES876): was AU$869 now AU$719.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Barista Express Impress takes everything that’s great with the Express, and adds Breville’s Impress tamping lever to ensure you apply the same tamping force to your ground beans each time. It also benefits from smart dosing, which will automatically correct the grind size if the machine detects the previous espresso was under- or over-extracted.

Save 28% (AU$419.90) Breville Barista Touch: was AU$1,499 now AU$1,079.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Barista Touch is another fine choice for coffee aficionados. It includes a compact integrated grinder, tamping functionality, auto-dosing, and auto milk frothing, along with Thermo Jet technology for quick heat-up times. Its user-friendly interface means anyone can operate it via the touchscreen too.

Save 28% (AU$769.90) Breville Oracle: was AU$2,749 now AU$1,979.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Oracle is one of Breville’s older machines, but it still more than holds its own against newer alternatives. It boasts automatic grinding, dosing, tamping and milk texturing, while its dual boiler means you can extract espresso and foam milk at the same time.