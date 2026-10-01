Breville has slashed coffee machine prices for International Coffee Day — and TechRadar readers get an extra 10% off
I like my coffee like I like my deals: big and tasty
It’s International Coffee Day today, October 1, and I’ve written that phrase so many times already this morning that I’m glad it’s acceptable to be on my third cuppa already — in celebration, of course.
And right on cue, Breville — the brand responsible for many of the best coffee machines in Australia — has discounted a number of its top-performing models to commemorate the occasion. And TechRadar readers can save an extra 10% on already discounted machines with our exclusive promo code.
In fact, our exclusive coupon code can be used to any Breville appliance, not just espresso machines either — it will work site wide!
Just head to our dedicated Breville coupon code page, click on the very first green Get Code button and copy the unique one that's generated just for you. Head to the Breville website, shop what you'd like, then use the code at checkout.
It’s all about the coffee today though, and to help with any purchasing dilemmas you might have, I’ve picked out a few of my favourite Breville espresso machines that get the TechRadar seal of approval.
The Breville Bambino Plus is incredibly simple to use, and can take care of most of the coffee making process for you. Grind some beans into the porta filter, insert it into the group head and use the one-touch controls to brew. It also has a hands-free milk texturing system for expertly frothed milk, while ThermoJet technology means the machine is ready to use in seconds. There's very little you need to do other than simply enjoy the results.
The Barista Express is about as iconic as they come. It has everything one needs for cafe-quality coffee at home, including built-in grinding, dosage control and a hand tamp. You can also customise the water volume and temperature for the perfect espresso. Available in various colours, the three different shades of black work out to be the most affordable once our coupon code is applied.
The Barista Express Impress takes everything that’s great with the Express, and adds Breville’s Impress tamping lever to ensure you apply the same tamping force to your ground beans each time. It also benefits from smart dosing, which will automatically correct the grind size if the machine detects the previous espresso was under- or over-extracted.
The Barista Touch is another fine choice for coffee aficionados. It includes a compact integrated grinder, tamping functionality, auto-dosing, and auto milk frothing, along with Thermo Jet technology for quick heat-up times. Its user-friendly interface means anyone can operate it via the touchscreen too.
The Oracle is one of Breville’s older machines, but it still more than holds its own against newer alternatives. It boasts automatic grinding, dosing, tamping and milk texturing, while its dual boiler means you can extract espresso and foam milk at the same time.
The Oracle Jet is perhaps all the coffee machine anyone could need. Its front panel is dominated by a large colour touchscreen, making it easy to select and see whatever drink you want. It will grind and tamp for you (and give intelligent feedback), and can steam milk (including non-dairy) automatically too. Plus, it heats up and is ready to use in seconds. It's not cheap, but you'll hold onto it for years to come.
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Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
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