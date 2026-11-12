Black Friday coffee machine deals in Australia have started early — save up to 40% on De’Longhi, Breville, KitchenAid, Nespresso and more

Black Friday sales in Australia are one of the best times of the year to save on top coffee machines.

And as TechRadar Australia's resident coffee expert, that's music to my ears. I've spent plenty of time testing and reviewing espresso machines, so I know which models are genuinely worth your money, and which Black Friday deals deserve your attention.

This year, Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until Friday, November 27, but as expected, there are already plenty of excellent Black Friday coffee machines available to shop.

Special mention has to go to Breville, which has already launched its sale, with up to AU$1,000 off a variety of bean-to-cup machines — and TechRadar readers can save an additional 10% on any purchase, thanks to our exclusive Breville coupon code.

I fully expect the number of early deals to increase dramatically next week, when the Amazon Black Friday sale goes live on November 17, so be sure to check back then for the latest updates.

Black Friday 2026 capsule coffee machine deals

Save 25% (AU$80) Nespresso Vertuo Pop bundle: was AU$319 now AU$239 at Amazon This is the same as the deal above, except this deal fixes one crucial flaw – milk frothing. While the machine itself offers great-tasting coffee, you'll have to deal with pouring in regular ol' milk. With this bundle, the Aeroccino 3 frother is included, letting you speedily warm and froth your milk of choice for an even tastier, creamier result.

Save 39% (AU$123) Nespresso De'Longhi Pixie: was AU$319 now AU$196 at Amazon We love the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, but the Pixie is an excellent alternative, particularly if you're short on space in your kitchen. Plus, this particular model comes with the Aeroccino 3 frother included for milk-based drinks. This leaves you with a compact, simple, inexpensive machine that provides great-tasting bean juice, either with or without milk.

Black Friday 2026 Breville coffee machine deals

Breville is responsible for producing some of my favourite espresso machines of all time, and the brand's Black Friday sale is serving up some tempting discounts. And for an extra bonus, you can save an extra 10% site-wide using our exclusive coupon code. You can generate your own using the tool below.

Exclusive Breville Australia: enjoy an extra 10% off with our exclusive code Ends: Dec 31, 2026 Get code

Save 35% (AU$379.90) Breville Vertuo Creatista : was AU$1,099 now AU$719.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances There's no need to beat around the bush – if you ask our coffee experts, this is the best Nespresso machine that money can buy. Using Nespresso's Vertuo pods, it offers a range of cup and mug sizes and whips up a cup of joe incredibly quickly. Make sure to grab a unique Breville coupon code to get the deal price here.

Save 36% (AU$1,249.90) Breville Oracle Touch: was AU$3,499 now AU$2,249.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances Receiving the biggest discount, the Oracle Touch is easily my standout pick this Black Friday. While it might be a slightly older model, don't let its age fool you. This talented machine takes care of the entire coffee-making process for you, while still allowing for personalisation for factors such as grind size and water volume. So whether you’re a complete newbie or you love to experiment, this machine will let you do it all.

Save 24% (AU$234.90) Breville Barista Pro (Black Stainless Steel): was AU$999 now AU$764.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Breville Barista Pro coffee machine not only impresses with its sleek brushed stainless steel design but also delivers exceptional cafe-quality coffee. It features a built-in conical burr grinder, 9 bars of pressure, and a 2L water tank. The intuitive LCD interface makes it easy to adjust grind size and cup volume, allowing you to customise your drinks, and it comes with a steam wand for frothing milk. Note that the deal price here only applies to the black stainless steel model.

Save 40% (AU$599.90) Breville Barista Touch (Black Stainless Steel): was AU$1,499 now AU$899.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Barista Touch requires a more hands-on approach compared to the Oracle Touch — you need to manually tamp the coffee grounds, for example. However, it benefits from ThermoJet technology for a super-speedy three-second heat-up time. You’re still free to customise your brew, and there’s even automatic milk frothing.

Save 15% (AU$659.90) Breville Oracle Dual Boiler: was AU$4,349 now AU$3,689.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The mac daddy of Breville machines, the Oracle Dual Boiler benefits from virtually every bit of tech Breville can throw at it. The headline feature is a dual boiler, allowing you to brew espresso and steam milk at the same time. It can also automatically take care of the complete coffee-making process and has two different menus accessible via the 5.7-inch touchscreen: a conventional, menu-driven option, or a manual mode, complete with pressure gauges. It ain't cheap, but this 15% discount on the Black Noir colourway makes it easier to stomach.

Save 18% (AU$20) Breville the Aroma Style: was AU$109.95 now AU$89.95 at Breville|Sage Appliances This drip-style coffee maker lets you wake up to a fresh pot of coffee every morning and it will even keep it warm all morning for those cold days working from home. You can program it to brew at a specific time and even adjust the strength of your brew. Make sure to grab a unique Breville coupon code for the best price.

Black Friday 2026 manual coffee machine deals

Save 30% (AU$179.70) Philips Baristina: was AU$599 now AU$419.30 at Amazon The best entry-level bean-to-cup coffee maker did go lower in price during Prime Day, so it's one I'll be keeping my eye on throughout Black Friday. It's simple to use, taking care of the grinding, tamping and pouring for you. The porta filter will even automatically slide into position for you. Do note there's no milk frothing here, but a matching milk frother is available.

Save 32% (AU$90) Sunbeam Compact Barista: was AU$279 now AU$189 at Amazon About AU$10 cheaper than what we saw last year, this coffee maker is great if you don't have the biggest kitchen. It can provide an espresso, cappuccino or long black without taking up much space and it even has a powerful steam wand to practice your latte art.

Save 34% (AU$102) De'Longhi Dedica Arte: was AU$299 now AU$197 at Amazon This compact manual coffee machine can pour up to two espresso shots at once and features a steam wand for cafe-quality milk foaming. There's no built-in grinder, but you can either use ground coffee or invest in a separate grinder using the cash you save with this deal.

Save 24% (AU$84) De'Longhi Dedica Duo: was AU$349 now AU$265 at Amazon The Dedica Duo is the latest model in the Dedica series. It features a redesigned touch-sensitive control panel, and it gains the ability to make cold brew, while retaining its compact form. It's available in a range of colours via the same listing.

Save 30% (AU$300) KitchenAid Semi-automatic espresso machine: was AU$999 now AU$699 at KitchenAid Australia This KitchenAid espresso machine looks fantastic and is capable of producing a gorgeous shot of coffee. It does require manual control, and you can adjust grind size, dosage amount and the amount of water that passes through. It also has a built-in milk frother for milk-based drinks. Now available for AU$699 in all colours.

Black Friday 2026 automatic coffee machine deals

Save 17% (AU$300) KitchenAid KF6 : was AU$1,799 now AU$1,499 at KitchenAid Australia With 15 customisable coffee-based recipes at your fingertips, an effective milk-frothing system and stunning looks, the KitchenAid KF6 is an espresso machine you’ll want to show off. Plus, this deal from Amazon includes the milk container and hose required for frothing (usually sold separately). Other useful features include Auto Purge and effortless maintenance to keep the machine clean and running at its best.

Save 31% (AU$500) De'Longhi Eletta Explore ECAM45065S: was AU$1,599 now AU$1,099 at De'Longhi This version of the Eletta Explore is similar to the one above. It uses the same brewing group, so you can expect coffee quality to be much the same; it also gets the two-carafe milk system. Where it differs is in the number of drink presets (50 vs 40), and it has Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to use the Coffee Link app to customise drinks and even start them brewing when you're away from the machine.

Black Friday 2026 coffee machine sales: FAQs

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When will the best 2026 Black Friday coffee machine sales start? Despite Black Friday falling on November 27 in 2026, several Australian retailers have set their coffee machine deals live early. However, as we edge closer to the official date, it's likely that the number of deals and the size of the discounts will increase. Then, of course, Black Friday coffee machine deals become Cyber Monday coffee machine deals from Monday, November 30.

What Black Friday 2026 coffee machine deals do we expect to see? Just like all the biggest retailers and products like Apple, Dyson, Nintendo and others, we expect all the big-name coffee brands to be offering hefty discounts in late November. This includes De'Longhi and Breville, as well as KitchenAid, Philips and Ninja. Nespresso, too, tends to see its fair share of price reductions. There's usually a variety of different machines on offer that cater to a wide range of budgets and coffee-making capabilities, so don't worry about not being a barista — some coffee machines are as easy to use as turning the kettle on. Bean-to-cup machines with a range of high-tech built-in functions such as a milk frother, grinder and pressure gauge are generally included in the more expensive Black Friday coffee machine offers. Although these coffee machines are usually more expensive, they can save you extra money in the long term because you won't need to purchase additional equipment, such as a milk frother or separate coffee grinder.

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Do Nespresso machines go on sale on Black Friday? Nespresso machine sales are a regular occurrence, and we saw a large number of them throughout 2025, both from Nespresso direct, and via Amazon and The Good Guys. Nespresso machines that went on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, included Nespresso Vertuo Pop and Vertuo Next.

What's a good coffee machine for home use? It depends on how you like your coffee, and how much time you want to spend making it. You can check out our guide to the best coffee machines, but here's a quick breakdown: • Best Nespresso: Nespresso Vertuo Pop

• Best overall: Breville the Barista Touch Impress

• Best travel: Wacaco Nanopresso

Does the coffee maker really make a difference? In short, yes, the price and quality of a coffee machine will make a big difference to how your coffee tastes. While there are a few different reasons for this, the main thing that more expensive machines do better than cheap ones, is regulate the water temperature. A high-quality water heater will ensure you coffee is brewed at the perfect temperature, making sure all the flavour comes out, without burning the beans and making it bitter.

Tips for buying a coffee machine during Black Friday

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1. Look at individual specifications: When thinking about grabbing a new coffee machine and looking at Black Friday discounts, the number one tip to remember is to buy one that suits you, and the best way to do that is to check the specs of each machine you look at.

The features that a coffee maker offers – or doesn't offer – can be the difference between a purchase you love and one you return a week later. The main thing, even if you feel confident in your skills as a barista, is that you want your coffee machine to be easy and efficient to use. If you're looking for a more manual coffee machine, helpful features to look out for are a built-in grinder, automatic switch-off setting, and pressure gauge, while those who are looking for an automatic coffee maker will want to know whether their coffee maker has a built-in milk frother, or a bin to hold used coffee grounds.

The perfect coffee machine is a personal decision. It depends on how you like to drink your coffee, how much time you are prepared to take to make yourself a tasty brew and how much room you have in your home, as well as the cost of whole beans, ground beans and pods. Whether you like to smash an espresso or slowly sip a cappuccino, there will be a perfect coffee machine deal out there for you this Cyber Monday – just be sure to check the specs as you shop so you get one that's right for you.

2. Don't be blinded by discounts: It's very easy, with so many deals to sort through, to just find the one with the biggest saving in dollars, or biggest percentage discount, and quickly buy it. I mean, they all make coffee, right? What difference does it make? Well, a lot – and just grabbing the best deal might not leave you with the best coffee machine for your needs.

For example, Nespresso pod machines are fantastic. However, there are two different styles of Nespresso machines – Vertuo and Original – and the pod sizes they use are wildly different. So, pairing a whole bunch of Starbucks Nespresso pods with a new Nespresso Vertuo Next as a gift is a lovely idea – but those pods will be completely unusable with that machine. Pods also cost quite a lot more than beans, ground or whole, though you have to weigh that up with the speed they provide.

Point being, just because a deal has sliced the price of a machine by 70% doesn't make it a deal for you. Be sure to look at all your options, and always follow step one even when looking at a mind-blowing Black Friday coffee machine deal.

3. Do your research in advance: The best way to make sure you end up with the right type of coffee machine on Black Friday is to do your research in advance. We advise reading our best coffee machine guide to narrow down the product you're interested in and the specifications you need. Once you have a good idea of what you’re looking for, you can approach the Black Friday coffee maker with a good understanding of whether the machine you're interested in is worth the money. This also helps you see what the regular price is without Black Friday, so you can know whether a deal is an actual deal or not. Or, you could just check out our Black Friday deals so you don't need to worry.