Black Friday coffee machine deals in Australia have started early — save up to 40% on De’Longhi, Breville, KitchenAid, Nespresso and more
I’m rounding up the top discounts on automatic, manual and capsule machines from Aussie retailers
Black Friday sales in Australia are one of the best times of the year to save on top coffee machines.
And as TechRadar Australia's resident coffee expert, that's music to my ears. I've spent plenty of time testing and reviewing espresso machines, so I know which models are genuinely worth your money, and which Black Friday deals deserve your attention.
This year, Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until Friday, November 27, but as expected, there are already plenty of excellent Black Friday coffee machines available to shop.
Special mention has to go to Breville, which has already launched its sale, with up to AU$1,000 off a variety of bean-to-cup machines — and TechRadar readers can save an additional 10% on any purchase, thanks to our exclusive Breville coupon code.
I fully expect the number of early deals to increase dramatically next week, when the Amazon Black Friday sale goes live on November 17, so be sure to check back then for the latest updates.
Black Friday coffee machine deals 2026: Retailer links
- Amazon: top machines and accessories from big brands, plus pods and beans
- Appliances Online: coffee makers, manual machines and more
- Breville: save up to AU$1,000 + coupon code for extra 10% off
- De'Longhi: up to 30% off, plus a bonus Barista Gift Pack valued over AU$110
- JB Hi-Fi: all your tech needs plus coffee machines
- KithenAid: up to AU$600 off fully automatic espresso machine
- Ninja: save on the Luxe Café Premier and appliances like the Ninja Slushi
- The Good Guys: massive savings on brands like Smeg, Jura, Breville and more
Black Friday 2026 capsule coffee machine deals
It might have been usurped by the Vertuo Pixie as the best coffee pod machine, but you'll struggle to find a machine that offers more value at this discounted price. This machine offers great coffee, easily and fast, and this deal lets spend more on what matters – the pods. Also available in Lilac for AU$99.
This is the same as the deal above, except this deal fixes one crucial flaw – milk frothing. While the machine itself offers great-tasting coffee, you'll have to deal with pouring in regular ol' milk. With this bundle, the Aeroccino 3 frother is included, letting you speedily warm and froth your milk of choice for an even tastier, creamier result.
We love the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, but the Pixie is an excellent alternative, particularly if you're short on space in your kitchen. Plus, this particular model comes with the Aeroccino 3 frother included for milk-based drinks. This leaves you with a compact, simple, inexpensive machine that provides great-tasting bean juice, either with or without milk.
The Lavazza Jolie machines are excellent and affordable alternatives to Nespresso. This Evo model has a single button for extracting coffee (compared to the Jolie Plus, which has programmable buttons), making it oh-so-simple to use.
Black Friday 2026 Breville coffee machine deals
Breville is responsible for producing some of my favourite espresso machines of all time, and the brand's Black Friday sale is serving up some tempting discounts. And for an extra bonus, you can save an extra 10% site-wide using our exclusive coupon code. You can generate your own using the tool below.
There's no need to beat around the bush – if you ask our coffee experts, this is the best Nespresso machine that money can buy. Using Nespresso's Vertuo pods, it offers a range of cup and mug sizes and whips up a cup of joe incredibly quickly. Make sure to grab a unique Breville coupon code to get the deal price here.
Receiving the biggest discount, the Oracle Touch is easily my standout pick this Black Friday. While it might be a slightly older model, don't let its age fool you. This talented machine takes care of the entire coffee-making process for you, while still allowing for personalisation for factors such as grind size and water volume. So whether you’re a complete newbie or you love to experiment, this machine will let you do it all.
The Barista Express Impress is perhaps the best Breville for most people. Not only does it deliver the ideal grind and dosage for cafe-quality coffee, but the Impress lever ensures you apply the optimal tamping force. I've also just discovered the gorgeous Olive Tapenade colour, which drops to AU$782.10 with our coupon code.
The non-Impress variant also gets a steep discount for Black Friday. This one requires manual tamping, but elsewhere it's just as capable of delivering a cafe-quality espresso.
The Breville Barista Pro coffee machine not only impresses with its sleek brushed stainless steel design but also delivers exceptional cafe-quality coffee. It features a built-in conical burr grinder, 9 bars of pressure, and a 2L water tank. The intuitive LCD interface makes it easy to adjust grind size and cup volume, allowing you to customise your drinks, and it comes with a steam wand for frothing milk. Note that the deal price here only applies to the black stainless steel model.
The Barista Touch requires a more hands-on approach compared to the Oracle Touch — you need to manually tamp the coffee grounds, for example. However, it benefits from ThermoJet technology for a super-speedy three-second heat-up time. You’re still free to customise your brew, and there’s even automatic milk frothing.
The mac daddy of Breville machines, the Oracle Dual Boiler benefits from virtually every bit of tech Breville can throw at it. The headline feature is a dual boiler, allowing you to brew espresso and steam milk at the same time. It can also automatically take care of the complete coffee-making process and has two different menus accessible via the 5.7-inch touchscreen: a conventional, menu-driven option, or a manual mode, complete with pressure gauges. It ain't cheap, but this 15% discount on the Black Noir colourway makes it easier to stomach.
This drip-style coffee maker lets you wake up to a fresh pot of coffee every morning and it will even keep it warm all morning for those cold days working from home. You can program it to brew at a specific time and even adjust the strength of your brew. Make sure to grab a unique Breville coupon code for the best price.
Black Friday 2026 manual coffee machine deals
The best entry-level bean-to-cup coffee maker did go lower in price during Prime Day, so it's one I'll be keeping my eye on throughout Black Friday. It's simple to use, taking care of the grinding, tamping and pouring for you. The porta filter will even automatically slide into position for you. Do note there's no milk frothing here, but a matching milk frother is available.
About AU$10 cheaper than what we saw last year, this coffee maker is great if you don't have the biggest kitchen. It can provide an espresso, cappuccino or long black without taking up much space and it even has a powerful steam wand to practice your latte art.
This compact manual coffee machine can pour up to two espresso shots at once and features a steam wand for cafe-quality milk foaming. There's no built-in grinder, but you can either use ground coffee or invest in a separate grinder using the cash you save with this deal.
The Dedica Duo is the latest model in the Dedica series. It features a redesigned touch-sensitive control panel, and it gains the ability to make cold brew, while retaining its compact form. It's available in a range of colours via the same listing.
This KitchenAid espresso machine looks fantastic and is capable of producing a gorgeous shot of coffee. It does require manual control, and you can adjust grind size, dosage amount and the amount of water that passes through. It also has a built-in milk frother for milk-based drinks. Now available for AU$699 in all colours.
This Ninja coffee machine is a regular during major sales events, so I do expect its price to drop even further as we approach Black Friday proper. This is currently the best price I can find; however, just make sure to hit the Price Beat button.
Other colours
• Oat Milk: Amazon – AU$739 | Myer – AU$739
• Cyberspace: Amazon – AU$738.99
Black Friday 2026 automatic coffee machine deals
This Philips bean-to-cup machine has proven incredibly popular when a major sale comes around, and it's another model I expect will receive an even bigger discount when the Amazon Black Friday sale goes live. While I didn't find its milk foaming to be exceptional in my LatteGo 4400 Series review, it still makes a delicious cup of coffee.
Like every Smeg device, this machine is pretty and backs up its good looks with a performance to match. Scoring a full 5 stars in our Smeg BCC13 review, it provides consistent extraction, thick, creamy froth when using dairy milk and extremely easy maintenance. We can't overstate how well-built we think it is, either.
With 15 customisable coffee-based recipes at your fingertips, an effective milk-frothing system and stunning looks, the KitchenAid KF6 is an espresso machine you’ll want to show off. Plus, this deal from Amazon includes the milk container and hose required for frothing (usually sold separately). Other useful features include Auto Purge and effortless maintenance to keep the machine clean and running at its best.
I recently published my De'Longhi Magnifica Start review and found this compact, good-looking machine to be a great option for smaller households or anyone who's happy with a limited menu of drinks to choose from. It's not quite as intuitive as comparable models from KitchenAid or Philips, for example, but at this price, it's an easy recommendation.
While we were impressed with this machine in our De'Longhi Eletta Explore review, do note that there can be minor differences between model numbers. This particular variant can froth hot and cold milk via its two-carafe milk system, can save drinks to four user profiles and has a huge 300g bean hopper. It also, fortunately, brews a mean espresso.
This version of the Eletta Explore is similar to the one above. It uses the same brewing group, so you can expect coffee quality to be much the same; it also gets the two-carafe milk system. Where it differs is in the number of drink presets (50 vs 40), and it has Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to use the Coffee Link app to customise drinks and even start them brewing when you're away from the machine.
Black Friday 2026 coffee machine sales: FAQs
When will the best 2026 Black Friday coffee machine sales start?
Despite Black Friday falling on November 27 in 2026, several Australian retailers have set their coffee machine deals live early. However, as we edge closer to the official date, it's likely that the number of deals and the size of the discounts will increase.
Then, of course, Black Friday coffee machine deals become Cyber Monday coffee machine deals from Monday, November 30.
What Black Friday 2026 coffee machine deals do we expect to see?
Just like all the biggest retailers and products like Apple, Dyson, Nintendo and others, we expect all the big-name coffee brands to be offering hefty discounts in late November. This includes De'Longhi and Breville, as well as KitchenAid, Philips and Ninja. Nespresso, too, tends to see its fair share of price reductions.
There's usually a variety of different machines on offer that cater to a wide range of budgets and coffee-making capabilities, so don't worry about not being a barista — some coffee machines are as easy to use as turning the kettle on.
Bean-to-cup machines with a range of high-tech built-in functions such as a milk frother, grinder and pressure gauge are generally included in the more expensive Black Friday coffee machine offers. Although these coffee machines are usually more expensive, they can save you extra money in the long term because you won't need to purchase additional equipment, such as a milk frother or separate coffee grinder.
Do Nespresso machines go on sale on Black Friday?
Nespresso machine sales are a regular occurrence, and we saw a large number of them throughout 2025, both from Nespresso direct, and via Amazon and The Good Guys.
Nespresso machines that went on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, included Nespresso Vertuo Pop and Vertuo Next.
What's a good coffee machine for home use?
It depends on how you like your coffee, and how much time you want to spend making it. You can check out our guide to the best coffee machines, but here's a quick breakdown:
• Best Nespresso: Nespresso Vertuo Pop
• Best overall: Breville the Barista Touch Impress
• Best travel: Wacaco Nanopresso
Does the coffee maker really make a difference?
In short, yes, the price and quality of a coffee machine will make a big difference to how your coffee tastes. While there are a few different reasons for this, the main thing that more expensive machines do better than cheap ones, is regulate the water temperature. A high-quality water heater will ensure you coffee is brewed at the perfect temperature, making sure all the flavour comes out, without burning the beans and making it bitter.
Tips for buying a coffee machine during Black Friday
1. Look at individual specifications: When thinking about grabbing a new coffee machine and looking at Black Friday discounts, the number one tip to remember is to buy one that suits you, and the best way to do that is to check the specs of each machine you look at.
The features that a coffee maker offers – or doesn't offer – can be the difference between a purchase you love and one you return a week later. The main thing, even if you feel confident in your skills as a barista, is that you want your coffee machine to be easy and efficient to use. If you're looking for a more manual coffee machine, helpful features to look out for are a built-in grinder, automatic switch-off setting, and pressure gauge, while those who are looking for an automatic coffee maker will want to know whether their coffee maker has a built-in milk frother, or a bin to hold used coffee grounds.
The perfect coffee machine is a personal decision. It depends on how you like to drink your coffee, how much time you are prepared to take to make yourself a tasty brew and how much room you have in your home, as well as the cost of whole beans, ground beans and pods. Whether you like to smash an espresso or slowly sip a cappuccino, there will be a perfect coffee machine deal out there for you this Cyber Monday – just be sure to check the specs as you shop so you get one that's right for you.
2. Don't be blinded by discounts: It's very easy, with so many deals to sort through, to just find the one with the biggest saving in dollars, or biggest percentage discount, and quickly buy it. I mean, they all make coffee, right? What difference does it make? Well, a lot – and just grabbing the best deal might not leave you with the best coffee machine for your needs.
For example, Nespresso pod machines are fantastic. However, there are two different styles of Nespresso machines – Vertuo and Original – and the pod sizes they use are wildly different. So, pairing a whole bunch of Starbucks Nespresso pods with a new Nespresso Vertuo Next as a gift is a lovely idea – but those pods will be completely unusable with that machine. Pods also cost quite a lot more than beans, ground or whole, though you have to weigh that up with the speed they provide.
Point being, just because a deal has sliced the price of a machine by 70% doesn't make it a deal for you. Be sure to look at all your options, and always follow step one even when looking at a mind-blowing Black Friday coffee machine deal.
3. Do your research in advance: The best way to make sure you end up with the right type of coffee machine on Black Friday is to do your research in advance. We advise reading our best coffee machine guide to narrow down the product you're interested in and the specifications you need. Once you have a good idea of what you’re looking for, you can approach the Black Friday coffee maker with a good understanding of whether the machine you're interested in is worth the money. This also helps you see what the regular price is without Black Friday, so you can know whether a deal is an actual deal or not. Or, you could just check out our Black Friday deals so you don't need to worry.
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Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
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