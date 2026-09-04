I’ve worn Garmin smartwatches for years — but I can’t deny that these affordable alternatives are a better buy

I’ve been a Garmin user since 2016, having tried a range of smartwatches and other fitness trackers to track my runs, hikes, bike rides, swims and even social badminton games. But I can’t deny that they are premium products that most people can’t justify paying a big chunk of cash for. In fact, the just-announced flagship Fenix 9 costs a whopping AU$1,599 for the base configuration!

Which is why Amazfit's recent Australian launch in July got me excited, as I've seen not just how much more affordable the Dutch brand's wearables are, but also how highly my colleagues have rated some of them in their reviews.

Sure, Garmin’s watches have more features like separated training load and daily suggested workouts, as well as plenty of data to nerd out on, but most people wouldn't necessarily need them.

Amazfit's wearables offer many of Garmin's core watch features, like accurate built-in multiband GPS, bright and vibrant AMOLED displays, and battery life that lasts for weeks. Even its Zepp Health app has received praise from our reviewers, and like Garmin Connect, you don't need a subscription to use it. If I had to start my fitness journey all over again, it would be hard to ignore Amazfit's value for money over Garmin's premium pricing.

With RRPs between AU$89 for the cheapest Amazfit fitness tracker to a maximum of AU$899 for the most premium offering, it truly is excellent bang for buck and I've picked three of my top Amazfit wearables below to help you get started on your fitness journey.

Flagship for a fraction

Save 12% (AU$69.59) Amazfit Balance 3: was AU$588.59 now AU$519 at Amazon The discount may not look like much, but the Balance 3 was only launched by Amazfit globally in June 2026 and officially in Australia in August, so the product is still a bit early in its life cycle to get steep discounts. But compared to its closest Garmin equivalent, the AU$949 Garmin Venu 4, the AU$519 Balance 3 is a steal.

We're still in the process of reviewing the Amazfit Balance 3, but I've spent a brief hands-on time with it at a media event. The watch is widely considered the Dutch brand’s flagship offering, and it certainly feels like it, thanks to its stainless-steel case, dial and beefy 48mm diameter.

The Balance 3 isn't quite as feature-packed as Garmin's flagship Fenix series, which reflects the price difference, so a closer equivalent would be the Venu series, largely for having a built-in microphone for on-device phone calls. Even then, the Venu 4 retails for AU$949, which is still almost twice the Balance 3's AU$519 current price.



Our Amazfit Balance 2 review gave the watch 4 out of 5 stars for its premium build, long battery life and AI features. The Balance 3 builds on that with a brighter display (3,000 nits peak brightness vs. 2,000 nits), a more rugged look with a built-in LED flashlight, a new rotating crown and three buttons, and native Hyrox race profiles.

Going screenless is in

I'd been looking for a distraction-free, screenless wearable to alternate with my main smartwatch when I don't want to be inundated with notifications on my wrist, and also be comfortable enough to not notice while I'm tracking my sleep.

I admit to currently wearing the Garmin Cirqa, but Amazfit's AU$166 Helio Strap is so far poised to be the frontrunner largely because of its low price, especially compared Whoop's pricey subscription-only model.

Our Helio Strap review scored it 4 stars out of 5 for its lightweight 20g chassis, accuracy, long battery life and, more importantly, the lack of a subscription. While there is an option for a subscription-based upsell called Aura, it's mostly for an AI-based wellness advisor and a wide selection of audio-based relaxation content.

A fab smartwatch for most people

Whenever I get asked what Garmin watch to buy, my go-to recommendation for most people is the Forerunner 55 if they don't mind something older, or the direct successor, the Garmin Forerunner 70, for something more modern.

Amazfit's closest equivalent, the Active 2, scored much better in its TechRadar review than the aforementioned Forerunners, earning a perfect 5 stars compared to 4 stars for the pricier Garmins. And with its frankly ridiculously cheap AU$199 RRP (and now much lower AU$159.19 discounted price), I've had to change up my recommendations for those who don't mind exploring a different brand.

Our Amazfit Active 2 review praised its features, fitness tracking accuracy and hardware, which are all punching above its low price tag. We’ve also named it the top pick in our best cheap smartwatches list.

If you want a brighter screen, a more rugged design and more advanced running features, consider the Active 2's successor, the Amazfit Active 3 Premium for AU$239. For what it's worth, it also received a perfect score in its review.