This 4KTV price is $10,000 cheaper ahead of Black Friday

If you're looking for a 4K TV this Black Friday, then you've come to the right place. Walmart and Amazon are releasing Black Friday deals daily, and some of the deals include significant discounts on 4K TVs from Sony, Samsung, Vizio and more.



We've even found one 4K TV that is currently discounted by $10,000 on Amazon. Yes, you read that right! The Sony 77-inch TV is 54% off, which is the lowest price we've seen all year.

Sony 77-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV: now $17,998 (was $7,998)

The massive Sony Bravia OLED TV earns a spot as one of the top quality 4K TVs on the market. With over 8 million self-illuminating pixels and sound that comes from the entire screen, it's worth the hefty price tag. Lucky for you the 77-inch 4K TV is currently $10,000 off the original retail price.View Deal

If you're not willing to spend almost $8,000 on a TV, fear not! We have several other top choice 4K TVs ranging from 43-inch to 73 inch models and priced as low as $300.

Black Friday 4K TV Deals: live today

VIZIO 50-inch Class 4K HDR Smart LED TV: now $298 (was $428)

If you're looking for quality 50-inch 4K TV under $300, then this Vizio model is for you. Currently 30% off at Walmart, this 4K Smart TV delivers 4x the resolution of 1080p Full HD and has Google Chromecast built-in allowing you access to thousands of apps. View Deal

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV: now $3,198 (was $3,798)

The Sony OLED 4K TV is now $600 off at Amazon; this is the lowest price we've seen on this TV all year. The 65-inch OLED TV features voice-control that's compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant technology making your TV smarter than ever.View Deal