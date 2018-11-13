This 4KTV price is $10,000 cheaper ahead of Black Friday

If you're looking for a 4K TV this Black Friday, then you've come to the right place. Walmart and Amazon are releasing Black Friday deals daily, and some of the deals include significant discounts on 4K TVs from Sony, Samsung, Vizio and more.
We've even found one 4K TV that is currently discounted by $10,000 on Amazon. Yes, you read that right! The Sony 77-inch TV is 54% off, which is the lowest price we've seen all year.
Sony 77-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV: now $17,998 (was $7,998)
The massive Sony Bravia OLED TV earns a spot as one of the top quality 4K TVs on the market. With over 8 million self-illuminating pixels and sound that comes from the entire screen, it's worth the hefty price tag. Lucky for you the 77-inch 4K TV is currently $10,000 off the original retail price.View Deal
If you're not willing to spend almost $8,000 on a TV, fear not! We have several other top choice 4K TVs ranging from 43-inch to 73 inch models and priced as low as $300.
Black Friday 4K TV Deals: live today
VIZIO 50-inch Class 4K HDR Smart LED TV: now $298 (was $428)
If you're looking for quality 50-inch 4K TV under $300, then this Vizio model is for you. Currently 30% off at Walmart, this 4K Smart TV delivers 4x the resolution of 1080p Full HD and has Google Chromecast built-in allowing you access to thousands of apps. View Deal
Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV: now $3,198 (was $3,798)
The Sony OLED 4K TV is now $600 off at Amazon; this is the lowest price we've seen on this TV all year. The 65-inch OLED TV features voice-control that's compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant technology making your TV smarter than ever.View Deal
Samsung 43-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: now $297.99 (was $499.99)
Walmart is currently offering the Samsung 43-inch Smart TV for $297.99, that's 40% off the original price and undercuts prices listed at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. View Deal
Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD 7 Smart TV with HW-N850 Soundbar: now $3,795.98 (was $4,497.98)
If you're looking for a TV and a soundbar this Black Friday, then look no further than this fantastic deal from Amazon. Amazon is offering over a $700 discount on a 75-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV that's paired with a top-rated Samsung soundbar. View Deal
Sharp 55" Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV: now $299 (was $499.99)
A great budget TV option, the Sharp 4K Ultra HD TV has everything you'd want in a modern day TV including 4K resolution, smart TV capabilities, and HDR support.View Deal
Samsung 50-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV: now $327.99 (was $599.99)
Walmart is now offering the Samsung UN50NU6900 TV for $327.99, that's 45% off the original retail price. The 50-inch 4K TV offers 4X the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD Engine.View Deal