The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for pre-order

There's a fancy new phablet in town - and oh boy is it pricey. Luckily, there are a number of fantastic Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals to pre-order right now that can help you really cut that eye-wateringly high price down to size.

Regardless of whether you're going unlocked or via carrier, we've rounded up the best value Galaxy S22 Ultra deals at launch just down below. Note, pre-orders are live today but the device itself will be officially launched on February 25th. This device is the most hotly anticipated phone in the new range so we'd highly recommend getting a pre-order in sooner rather than later.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals: quick links (Image credit: Future) Jump to your relevant section:

1. This week's best deals for pre-order

2. Mini-review

Coming in at $1,199.99 on its baseline 128GB storage variant, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the priciest device of the three new Samsung Galaxy phones - more akin to the Note range of phablets. At $100 more expensive than its main rival - the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Galaxy S22 is a hefty investment for those who are really serious about their phones.

Luckily, there are a number of upgrades - both aesthetic and internal - to help justify that huge price tag. The brand new design now features beautiful squared-off edges, a curved screen on the sides, and an integrated S-Pen stylus. Power-wise, you're getting the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, while the new adaptive refresh rate display aims to help squeeze out as much life as possible from the expansive 5,000 mAh battery. Put together with its stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display, this is one impressive device indeed.

If you'd like to read more about this device's specs or our initial impressions, scroll down to our mini-review at the bottom of the page. For a direct comparison versus the competition, head on over to our weekly roundup of the best cell phone deals. Looking for the standard device? Check out main Galaxy S22 deals page.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199.99, 256GB for the price of 128GB, plus up to $900 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Exclusive - TechRadar readers are among the few to get exclusive access to a nifty $50 pre-order bonus with Samsung's initial Galaxy S22 Ultra deals. Note, this is on top of a 256GB for the price of 128GB promo and the retailer's excellent trade-in rebates of up to $900. Regardless of whether you're going unlocked or via a carrier, this is a great choice. Note, if you applied for the initial reservation campaign, this $50 saving from our link does not stack.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: BOGO, or save up to $800 with a trade-in, plus $1,000 with switch at Verizon

Here are Verizon's big Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for launch, including the choice between a big trade-in rebate or the carrier's well-known 'buy one get one' promo. Go for the former if you're looking for a discount on a single device and the latter if you're a multi-line user. Note, both deals here will need an eligible unlimited plan to be valid.

Plus: get 256GB for the price of 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: save up to $800 with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

You can also get a significant discount via trade-in with AT&T's initial Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for pre-order. Hand over an old device and pick up an S22 Ultra with an unlimited plan and you'll get up to $800 off - not enough to cover the entire device, but enough to significantly cut that incredibly high asking price down to size.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: specs (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1440 x 3200 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Memory: 8GB | Weight: 229g |Storage: 128 / 256| Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP ultrawide / 108MP wide / 10 MP telephoto | Front camera: 40MP

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most 'different' device in the new range of Samsung devices - a 'Note' phablet in all but name. It's large, it's powerful, and it's a device that will make even the most well-adjusted of your friends green with envy.

With a launch price of $1,199, this incredibly expensive flagship device is squarely aimed at the enthusiast market - the kind that's willing to fork out serious bucks for something a bit more special than the competition.

While the standard Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus serve as iterative upgrades to an already excellent foundation. The Galaxy S22 Ultra breaks away with a completely new squared-off design, slightly curved edges, and a gorgeous full aluminum chassis. Previously, the Ultra shared the same 'camera bump' as the standard devices, but that's gone now in favor of each individual lens having its own housing. There's also a neatly integrated housing for the S-Pen in the bottom of the device - perfect for hiding away the stylus when you're not using it.

Internally, you're getting the same Snapdragon Gen 8 1 chipset as on the standard S22 devices here - a powerful, modern chip that's going to easily breeze through even the most demanding of applications. As with all S22 models, the Ultra also features a new adaptive refresh rate display, which is going to help get as much battery life as possible while providing a silky-smooth experience on the expansive 6.8-inch AMOLED display.

At launch, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage models. The 128GB model features 8GB of RAM, while the expanded storage versions feature an expanded 12Gb of RAM respectively. Colors at launch are Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, and Green.

See our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review for more information.