Don't pay full price: the best Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order deals on the full range

Christmas was only a month ago, but for Samsung fans it may as well have come again! The South Korean tech giant has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 range of smartphones, including the base model Galaxy S25, the mid-range Galaxy S25 Plus and the powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra. We’ve wrapped up all the best preorder deals for Aussie early adopters right on this page.

Prices for the base model Samsung Galaxy S25 start at AU$1,399, while the S25 Plus begins at AU$1,699 and the S25 Ultra costs a whopping AU$2,149 before considering larger storage options.

But perhaps you should keep those larger storage options in mind, as some preorder options are offering discounts on higher storage models. Each phone offers 256GB as the base storage option, with 512GB also available and then 1TB exclusive to the Ultra.

The phones launch on February 14 with these preorder deals available right up until the launch. We’ve already gone hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra if you'd like to read our early thoughts.

The Australian models in particular have launched with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, and it’s the first time the standard Galaxy S and Galaxy S Plus models have launched with the same chip as their Ultra counterpart Down Under (previously, there was a different ‘International’ chip to the Snapdragon chip used in the American and Chinese models). The S25 Ultra has also received a AU$50 price drop against the launch price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, making it a much more attractive and accessible device.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals in Australia

Note that many of these pre-order offers don't include the base model 256GB variants, with savings applying to the 512GB options (along with the 1TB Ultra).

Samsung | Get exclusive colours and save AU$200 on a storage upgrade, plus receive up to 30% off select Galaxy devices As usual with a Samsung product launch, the company is offering exclusive online colour options across all three devices. On top of this exclusivity, customers can save AU$200 when purchasing a device with greater storage and save up to 30% on an eligible Galaxy ecosystem device.

Amazon | Get AU$200 towards select Samsung products Not a massively competitive deal from Amazon when preordering a Galaxy S25 device, but with your pre-order, you'll score an AU$200 credit that can be applied to other select Samsung products.

JB Hi-Fi | Get AU$200 towards a storage upgrade Similar to other preorder options, JB Hi-Fi is offering AU$200 off upgraded storage models (including the 512GB and 1TB options), a deal worth considering if you value local storage for photos and videos. This allows you to get 512GB options for the price of the 256GB device.

Optus | Get up to AU$400 off when activating a 24 or 36 month plan Optus’ deal scores you a AU$400 discount on 512GB models of each S25 device, along with the 1TB Ultra model, across a 24 or 36 month plan. For the cheapest plan, this means you’ll be paying AU$49.92 per month over 24 months for the Galaxy S25 512GB, AU$62.45 per month over 24 months for the S25 Plus 512GB, and AU$81.18 per month over 24 months for the S25 Ultra 512GB. Customers will also receive 36 months of free Upgrade and Protect coverage.

Vodafone | Get a bonus storage upgrade valued at up to AU$400 plus AU$400 bonus trade-in credit Vodafone is encouraging shoppers to upgrade to the 512GB (and 1TB Ultra) options with its Galaxy S25 preorder deal, which puts the 512GB S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra on offer for the price of the 256GB models and the 1TB S25 Ultra on offer for the price of the 512GB option. Vodafone claims that these deals offer up to AU$200 and AU$400 respectively in value, with each option available on the company’s 12, 24 and 36-month phone plans. Customers will also receive an AU$500 bonus credit on top of credit of up to AU$400 credit when trading in an eligible device.

Telstra | Up to $400 savings on an eligible Samsung Galaxy S25 device, plus AU$20 off each month for 12 months Last but not least, Telstra is offering up to AU$400 off when you purchase a Galaxy S25 device on a payment plan (12, 24 or 36 months). On top of this, new customers can save AU$20 each month for 12 months on their first plan.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S25 range cost?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model 256GB 512GB 1TB Samsung Galaxy S25 AU$1,399 AU$1,599 N/A Samsung Galaxy S25+ AU$1,699 AU$1,899 N/A Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra AU$2,149 AU$2,349 AU$2,749

(Image credit: Samsung)

What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S25?

New AI features

Upgraded CPU

Refreshed Ultra design

New 50MP ultra-wide camera

Teased 'Edge' model

Samsung’s 2025 range of Galaxy S devices didn’t include sweeping hardware upgrades and monumental changes to the software, but there were some things of note. In the Australian market, the S25 and S25 Plus are receiving the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (changed over from an Exynos chip), the same processor inside the S25 Ultra.

The Ultra also received a redesign that rounded the edges and brought it more stylistically in line with the rest of the range (and further away from the Note that it shares DNA with), while also receiving a new 50MP ultra-wide camera.

Each phone, as usual, is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, packing a gorilla glass panel and an AMOLED 2x display. Each phone supports fast charging (offering a 0-50% charge in 30 minutes) and up to 15W wireless charging with QC2.0 compatibility.

On the software-side, AI is once again leading the show. A new AI feature called Now Brief gives you a quick, AI-generated rundown on a bunch of selected points, such as news, travel time, weather and calendar plans. There’s also the new Now Bar, which offers dynamic, live updates at the bottom of the lock screen on all kinds of things, from sports to weather alerts.

AI-powered search across the phone has also been upgraded with wider app support, making it easier to find specific photos and files. There’s also a handy new group photo feature that takes a burst of shots and allows you to apply the best faces and a handy audio eraser tool for cutting out unwanted noises from videos.

Finally, Samsung also teased a slim model called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, but we're still getting in details on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs compared